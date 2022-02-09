SCUM - Development update

Hey hey everyone! Did an oopsie nad forgot to post this Monday but have no fear the new Development update is here! Check out the progress we've made this past week!
- Fixing the bugs related to Metahumans.
- Fixed the issue with the master server.
- Created the cache system for items in chests.
- Created the cache system for bullets in magazines. (both should result in better performance of servers)
- Fixing the issues with Phoenix tears.
- Fixed the issue with whitelisted servers.
- Fixed the issues with caching textures.
- Further work on trader UI.
- Optimizing the crafting cache system.
- Backend work for UI.
- Created location damage model for airplanes.
- Working on a mount weapon system for airplanes.
- Working on a solution for possible disconnects when player is flying around.
- Adding new server admin options,
- Further work on inventory rework.
- Bug fixing.
- Exporting the meta human heads for traders.
- Fixing the issues with facial hair on meta humans.
- Working on model for Mr. Brenner.
- Reworking the bicycle animations.
- Creating new concept art.
- Creating a fireproof suit.
- New clothing.
- Re texturing the Block.
- Creating different versions of the plane.
- Added mounting pylons on the plane.
- Texturing the new car interior.
- Reworking the primal weapons.
- Created the medical containers.
- Created new firework particles.
- Level optimizations.
- Optimizations of building interior.
- Further work on stone houses.
- Further work on ruined buildings.
- Re texturing the furniture.
- Further optimizations for 0.7.
- Working on traders.
- Testing the aircraft mechanics.
- Cheater hunting.
- Collecting feedback.
- Reporting bugs.
- Testing the Traders.
- Re committed changes for the merge.
- Feedback document and changes to the plane design.
- Feedback document and changes to the traders.
We also have revisited our official servers for Hardcore and PvE experience. If you are looking for that kind of experience you can check them out here!
Hardcore servers
- SCUM Official Server Hardcore #1 - Europe
IP: 176.57.168.191:28102
- SCUM Official Server Hardcore #1 - US East
IP: 172.107.179.31:28202
PvE servers
- SCUM Server Official PvE #1 - Europe
IP: 176.57.168.191:28202
- SCUM Server Official PvE #1 - US East
IP: 172.107.179.31:28302
Changed depots in alpha branch