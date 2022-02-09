1.03 Update Released

1.03 Changelog
Tutorial
- Add tutorials.
- Update the instructions.
UI
- You can now change the size of the aircraft icon in the option menu.
- You can now change the size of aircraft labels in the option menu or using hotkey.
- You can now use hotkeys to change the game speed.
- You can now change pan speed and zoom speed.
- You can now choose to use FL on the aircraft labels.
- Tweaks to improve the readability of aircraft label.
- Add visual cues of destination on the map.
- Add visual cues of current time in Forecast screen.
- Fixed - The position of collisions is not always visible.
Gameplay
- Increase the maximum altitude to 15,000ft.
- Now flights will enter at different altitudes.
- Add minimum altitude for waypoints.
- Wind direction changes will not force flights to go-around in the final approach.
- Now flights will go-around when a landing cannot be accomplished.
- Reduce the range of collision warning system.
- Add autosave function.
- Adjust the maximum and average numbers of flights.
- Fixed - The wind will be regenerated when loading a game on day 1.
- Fixed - Can't change the heading with compass when the autopilot is activated.
Changed files in this update