Air Traffic update for 9 February 2022

1.03 Update Released

9 February 2022

1.03 Changelog

Tutorial
  • Add tutorials.
  • Update the instructions.
UI
  • You can now change the size of the aircraft icon in the option menu.
  • You can now change the size of aircraft labels in the option menu or using hotkey.
  • You can now use hotkeys to change the game speed.
  • You can now change pan speed and zoom speed.
  • You can now choose to use FL on the aircraft labels.
  • Tweaks to improve the readability of aircraft label.
  • Add visual cues of destination on the map.
  • Add visual cues of current time in Forecast screen.
  • Fixed - The position of collisions is not always visible.
Gameplay
  • Increase the maximum altitude to 15,000ft.
  • Now flights will enter at different altitudes.
  • Add minimum altitude for waypoints.
  • Wind direction changes will not force flights to go-around in the final approach.
  • Now flights will go-around when a landing cannot be accomplished.
  • Reduce the range of collision warning system.
  • Add autosave function.
  • Adjust the maximum and average numbers of flights.
  • Fixed - The wind will be regenerated when loading a game on day 1.
  • Fixed - Can't change the heading with compass when the autopilot is activated.

