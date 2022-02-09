X4: Foundations 5.00 Beta 4 now available

We are fast approaching the release of the big 5.00 update for X4: Foundations and, as you might already have been expecting, we have an update of the beta for you again this week.

5.00 Beta 4 is now available for download. You can find the changelog for beta 4 at the end of this news.

How do I take part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 5.00 beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum (no registration required) to find the relevant information.

Thank you for your participation!

5.00 Beta 4 Changelog

[Beta 4] Added hidden pirate operations that may include valuable targets.

[Beta 4] Added new equipment mods.

[Beta 4] Added fifth subordinate group for station subordinates.

[Beta 4] Added support for copy and paste in text fields.

[Beta 4] Added info about production cycles per hour to Encyclopedia.

[Beta 4] Added station upkeep and storage information to Selected Object section in Map menu.

[Beta 4] Added Default Behaviour icons to Object List and Property Owned menus.

[Beta 4] Added button to Logical Station Overview to pause/unpause processing modules (new feature in 5.00).

[Beta 4] Removed confusing warning about production modules partially waiting for production queue in Logical Station Overview nodes (new feature in 5.00).

[Beta 4] Improved button position for ware, sector and faction selection in Map and Global Orders menus.

[Beta 4] Improved button position for trade ware selection in Logical Station Overview.

[Beta 4] Improved Object Info menu to remember previous tab, where possible, when opened from Interact menu.

[Beta 4] Improved sorting of trade orders when selecting Default Behaviour.

[Beta 4] Improved lifetime of ship wrecks to make salvaging easier (new feature in 5.00).

[Beta 4] Fixed Paranid story skipping to final state after progressing mission in custom gamestart.

[Beta 4] Fixed station subordinate upkeep missions sometimes not completing after ship assignment.

[Beta 4] Fixed dialog during Teladi encounter at Mars-Asteroid Belt Gate getting interrupted by Terran plot dialog if cutscene is skipped.

[Beta 4] Fixed freeze on manual ware exchange between two ships.

[Beta 4] Fixed player-controlled capital ships aborting travel mode when colliding with asteroids.

[Beta 4] Fixed ships sometimes getting stuck after passing control to AI and leaving.

[Beta 4] Fixed turrets set to Attack My Current Target continuing to fire after selecting non-hostile target.

[Beta 4] Fixed effect values shown for equipment Radar Visibility, Hazardous Region Damage Reduction and Cargo Concealment mod properties (new feature in 5.00).

[Beta 4] Fixed Building Drones showing hourglass icon on radar and map.

[Beta 4] Fixed menu position in Behaviour and Individual Instructions menu jumping to first row.

[Beta 4] Fixed alert levels not shown in Object List or Property Owned menu under certain circumstances.

[Beta 4] Fixed mission guidance on map skipping over steps (problem introduced in 5.00).

[Beta 4] Fixed god-rays (problem introduced in 5.00).

[Beta 4] Fixed underlying cause of specific long freeze.

[Beta 4] Fixed Kukri not having a wreck.

[Beta 4] Fixed several causes of crashes.