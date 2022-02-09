0.5.0p1 Stuck drifter fixes

Hey Drifters,
A small update to 0.5.0 which mainly fixes the bug where rescued drifters got stuck. As well as other issues caused by this behavior like clogged inventories.
Early Access 0.5.0p1
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where drifters would get stuck on landmarks.
- Fixed a bug where resources would get reserved and never unreserved whenever a drifter tried to queue a project for a vital for which it already had a project queued. In other words, stuck drifters will not cause resources to clog storage or export inventories.
- Fixed bug where the 'Main Menu' button that would appear in the loading screen when something goes wrong would not load the Main Menu.
- Fixed build-states of the Solar still, drifters will no longer float in the air when constructing it.
Misc
- Made shadow distance dynamic, allowing shadows in map view.
- Townheart movement is now triggered with double-click instead of single-click. Any other way of moving the town has not changed.
- Camera to Townheart movement toggle can now be set in the input settings.
- Added town-name support for longer Townheart names.
- Increased Canned Food at start from 4 to 9.
UI
- Made some changes to the HUD, equipping the bottom bar with the important UI elements.
- Rescaled some UI elements.
Changed files in this update