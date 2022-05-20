They Are Coming has Arrived 🧟

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

They Are Coming is finally here! 🧟

To kickoff our launch celebrations, we're excited to be announce that They Are Coming will be showcased at Indie Live Expo this weekend! Check out Indie Live Expo’s stream showing off the game at the following link:

https://indie.live-expo.games/en/

As you get to playing, don’t forget to leave us a review here on Steam🙂 We always love getting to hear player feedback, plus it really helps us out. If your zombie horde runs into any bugs, feel free to throw as much information as you can about it in this Steam discussion thread for bug reporting.