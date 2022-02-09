Hotfix (v.16.4)

Changes

• Improved wall textures for tomb variation #3

• Performed volume normalization for ambient sounds in tomb variation #3

• Increased the range and brightness of the flashlight tool for levels 1-3

• Reduced the chance for torches to extinguish when swinging for torch levels 1-4

• Improved in-game Czech language translations

Fixes

• Fixed quicksand slowdown bypass areas

• Fixed an issue that could result in missing reverb effects and light bleed-through in the ruins

• Fixed an issue where tools would visually fall through the floor for other players when Tool Sharing was set to off

• Fixed an issue with Bloom/Anti-aliasing settings applying when applying Ultra preset

• Fixed an issue with backpack interactivity for VR players in the Cursed Sand Ruins map