Hotfix (v.16.4)
Changes
• Improved wall textures for tomb variation #3
• Performed volume normalization for ambient sounds in tomb variation #3
• Increased the range and brightness of the flashlight tool for levels 1-3
• Reduced the chance for torches to extinguish when swinging for torch levels 1-4
• Improved in-game Czech language translations
Fixes
• Fixed quicksand slowdown bypass areas
• Fixed an issue that could result in missing reverb effects and light bleed-through in the ruins
• Fixed an issue where tools would visually fall through the floor for other players when Tool Sharing was set to off
• Fixed an issue with Bloom/Anti-aliasing settings applying when applying Ultra preset
• Fixed an issue with backpack interactivity for VR players in the Cursed Sand Ruins map
Changed files in this update