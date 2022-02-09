 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FOREWARNED update for 9 February 2022

Hotfix (v.16.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 8173045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix (v.16.4)

Changes

• Improved wall textures for tomb variation #3

• Performed volume normalization for ambient sounds in tomb variation #3

• Increased the range and brightness of the flashlight tool for levels 1-3

• Reduced the chance for torches to extinguish when swinging for torch levels 1-4

• Improved in-game Czech language translations

Fixes

• Fixed quicksand slowdown bypass areas

• Fixed an issue that could result in missing reverb effects and light bleed-through in the ruins

• Fixed an issue where tools would visually fall through the floor for other players when Tool Sharing was set to off

• Fixed an issue with Bloom/Anti-aliasing settings applying when applying Ultra preset

• Fixed an issue with backpack interactivity for VR players in the Cursed Sand Ruins map

Changed files in this update

FOREWARNED Content Depot 1562421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.