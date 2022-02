Share · View all patches · Build 8173025 · Last edited 9 February 2022 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy

I have just released a new version which fixes a crashing bug, that occurs if you land on a live animal farm without having a cargo compartment attached on your ship.

So update your game to version 1.02 and keep on exploring.

You can see your current version number in the lower right corner of the main menu.