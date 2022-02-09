Some Bugfixes and plans for future content

Hi there.

In this update I fixed some bugs that were posted on the discord server. Thank's again for the support there. You guys are awesome!

You will notice that resources will be newly generated so don't get scared of the fact that a tree or a rock is in your house. Just chop or pick them away and everything is fine.

I added brown mushrooms to the dark forest biome to give you something to eat out there.

Not much this time because I'm limited in time right now but for the next update I planned to work on the dark forest and the snow biome to give you the feeling of a living environment.

Also the guild system will take its place back into the game. I will not promise too much because, as I said, my time is limited at this moment but I will keep working as much as I can.

Have a nice day and stay tuned for the next update :)