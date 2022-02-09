 Skip to content

Foundation update for 9 February 2022

Patch 1.8.1.6 is now available!

Build 8172941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello builders!

Foundation patch 1.8.1.6 is now available to download.

Here's the full rundown of the issues we fixed:

General

  • Monastery: the apiary's workers are unable to produce ressources when the combined total of resources in the output is greater than or equal to 50

UI

  • Monument production: the output entry for the production function cannot exceed 50 in condensed view
  • The workplace list sorting order is not stable

Crashes

  • Avoid crash when deleting the kitchen part of the tavern during gameplay
  • Avoid rare mod-related crashes
  • Avoid crash with the logger

