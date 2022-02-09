Hello builders!
Foundation patch 1.8.1.6 is now available to download.
Here's the full rundown of the issues we fixed:
General
- Monastery: the apiary's workers are unable to produce ressources when the combined total of resources in the output is greater than or equal to 50
UI
- Monument production: the output entry for the production function cannot exceed 50 in condensed view
- The workplace list sorting order is not stable
Crashes
- Avoid crash when deleting the kitchen part of the tavern during gameplay
- Avoid rare mod-related crashes
- Avoid crash with the logger
