We are sorry if you have had problems with the simulator since the last update. The new quick fix brings:

Disabled UI navigation with controller due issues releated with various range of gamepads and transmitters

We hope this will be adjusted and fixed in the future!

Notice:

In order for the new system to work properly, you will need to recalibrate your controller inside the simulator.

Thank you for your patience.