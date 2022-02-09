 Skip to content

CubeHook VR update for 9 February 2022

1.3.1 Patch note

-Fixed bug when you shoot cube with the color brown it will change to orange, now it will stay brown.

-Fixed ScoreReset, now it will reset the score and lock maps.

  • Improved first map.

    -Changed unlock score requirements.

    -Some optimizations to maps.

