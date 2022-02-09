1.3.1 Patch note

-Fixed bug when you shoot cube with the color brown it will change to orange, now it will stay brown.
-Fixed ScoreReset, now it will reset the score and lock maps.
- Improved first map.
-Changed unlock score requirements.
-Some optimizations to maps.
Changed files in this update