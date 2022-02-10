2022 Patch 1

A Press X to Not Die update in 2022? It’s true!
We’re working on cough something new cough and taking the opportunity to port some of the new features we're developing back into Press X to Not Die. This patch is happening now cause we wanted to get recording Global Stats out ASAP, with cooler stuff coming later on.
- As part of modernizing our dev tools, we’ve migrated the game engine from an FNA/XNA hybrid to an FNA/MonoGame hybrid. This fundamentally changes how the game handles all text and art assets so please let us know if you notice anything amiss!
- Global Stats: We never got these working consistently before but now they are. Ever wanted to know just how many times people have died or tried to watch Christina shower? Well, unfortunately, we were only able to record those numbers about 9% of the time before but we’ll be recording them 100% of the time from now on!
- Mouse makes more sense now. Ever click on one menu item and then the game opened a different menu item instead? Yeah, the old mouse code was weird and just kind of simulated a gamepad controlling the menus. Now it actually functions like how you’d expect a mouse to work!
- 1994 Mode: Now pixelates absolutely everything, including pop-ups.
- Other bug fixes.
Changed files in this update