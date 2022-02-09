 Skip to content

The Troop update for 9 February 2022

9th Feb - Save/Load update

9th Feb - Save/Load update

Share · View all patches · Build 8172669

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Save Load (Beta) feature
  • Improvements to multiple monitor and wide aspect ratio support
  • Bug fixes for losses lists
  • Minimap orientation and compass
  • Reworked, more consistent LOS system for buildings
  • Improved general mutual LOS checks
  • Event timing improvements for clearer AI turn action
  • Morale level adjustments
  • Improved offensive AI, increased use of suppressing fire
  • Improved defensive AI, tactical withdrawal
  • Balancing for grenades vs open vehicles
  • Balancing for flamethrowers vs vehicles

