- Save Load (Beta) feature
- Improvements to multiple monitor and wide aspect ratio support
- Bug fixes for losses lists
- Minimap orientation and compass
- Reworked, more consistent LOS system for buildings
- Improved general mutual LOS checks
- Event timing improvements for clearer AI turn action
- Morale level adjustments
- Improved offensive AI, increased use of suppressing fire
- Improved defensive AI, tactical withdrawal
- Balancing for grenades vs open vehicles
- Balancing for flamethrowers vs vehicles
The Troop update for 9 February 2022
9th Feb - Save/Load update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update