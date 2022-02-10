The Crackpet Show - Getting Heavy - [0.10 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

This week, on social media, we asked you to guess the new additions coming to the game. You could choose from new weapons, a new character, new room types, or a new boss. We are so happy to share that all the answers were correct, and you get ALL OF IT! (& more!)

😍 𝕸𝖊𝖊𝖙 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖓𝖊𝖜 𝖕𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖕𝖆𝖓𝖙

🐊 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐞 - don’t be fooled by her sweet smile! Legend says she can bite four enemies at a time, each with a different tooth. Always keeps her head above the water.

🏠 𝕹𝖊𝖜 𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒 𝖙𝖞𝖕𝖊

🎁 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 - Now participants can take a breath and save their weapon for the next run. They probably won't, though, right? 😄

To unlock those rooms, you need to purchase the “Stash stages” sponsor upgrade. Due to changes with a sponsor tree, you need to reassign all your trophies after updating the game.

🔫 𝕹𝖊𝖜 𝖜𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖔𝖓𝖘

🥍 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 - This machine launches balls at high speeds that push away anyone they hit. The bat is a tight fit, but we managed it with some lube.

🎱 🎱 ⛓️ 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 - Shoots two balls connected with a chain. The chain slices through enemies, dealing damage. Did you expect a sex joke here? 🤣

🎯 𝕮𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝖍𝖎𝖙 - 𝖊𝖓𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖉 𝖒𝖊𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖘

With the second January content update, you got a critical hit mechanic, giving you a small chance to hit the enemy with double the damage. Now, with a little bit of luck, you can increase those chances:

Critical Power [perk] - Increases the damage multiplier for a critical hit.

Critical Master [special item] - Temporarily makes ALL your shots critical. Pretty useful.

Close Combat [sponsor bonus] - Any close-range shot is a critical hit.

More Carnage! [sponsor bonus] - Increases the chance of a critical hit.

📶 𝕹𝖊𝖜 𝖘𝖕𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖔𝖗 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖚𝖘𝖊𝖘

Apart from the sponsor bonus unlocking the Stash room and enhancing your critical hits, we’ve got two more!

🌟 👍 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞 & 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - Unlocks Fame and Social stages where you will be challenged to earn extra fame or likes. (they used to be separate, now we’ve merged those two)

🛢️ 𝐏𝐢ñ𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐥 - Gives you a chance to find loot in barrels.

💢 𝕹𝖊𝖜 𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖒𝖞

🐿️ 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐥 - running forward and bouncing off the walls, dealing area damage while doing so. Elite variants are faster and better at locating show participants.

😎 𝕹𝖊𝖜 𝕭𝖔𝖘𝖘

🐢 𝐆𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐥𝐞 - more of an introvert type. He is very good at defense - you need to shatter his five shells to hurt him. He took some jumping lessons from Mega Toad. Be aware.

⚖️ 𝕭𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊 𝖙𝖜𝖊𝖆𝖐𝖘

With this update, we are balancing weapons and bosses further. We dived deep into the game's data, and we have seen that 95%+ of you succeed at killing bosses from episodes 6 to 14. Be careful now, all of them are now stronger. On the other hand, we have reduced the hp increase per player in the co-op mode.

When looking at the weapon data, we’ve seen some disparities too. As a result, we nerfed Rocket Launcher, Railgun, Shotgun, while Boomerang, Rubberball, Melody Gun, Indecisive Gun, and Fireworks are more powerful now. Happy experimenting!

We continue being fully transparent on the balance changes. With the new game mechanics like stash room and critical hit modifiers, we will keep analyzing the difficulty curve and tweak things when necessary. Please, continue sharing your feedback, which is super valuable! <3

Check out the full changelog, if you don’t want to miss anything:

0.10 - changelog

New content:

Episode 15 with Giant Turtle boss

New enemy - Blind Squirrel - two tiers of common and two tiers elite variants, found in episodes 5-9,12-13

New weapon - Chained Balls

New weapon - Ball Launcher

New perk - Critical Power

New special item - Critical Master

New character - Crocodile

New stage type - Stash Room

Changes:

New sponsor bonus - Stash Stages added to KangaRum sponsor on tier 3. Previous tier 3-10 bonuses moved to one tier higher

Previous tier 1 sponsor bonus (Social Stages) merged with Fame Stages on tier 3

New sponsor bonus - Piñata Barrel added to Loan Sharks sponsor on tier 1

New sponsor bonus - More Carnage! added to Loan Sharks sponsor on tier 11

New sponsor bonus - Close Combat added to Dirty Kittens sponsor on tier 11

Because of sponsor bonuses rearrangement Trophies current assignments are reset

Players turrets no longer collide with players characters

You can check special items parameters in the pause screen now (working the same as the pickup tooltips)

Balance changes

Elite Turbo Snails moved from episodes 12 and 14 to 15

Elite Worms no longer appear in episodes 9 and 14

Elite Canaries moved from episode 13 to 15

Common Chaingun Crabs no longer appear in episode 10

Common Penguins no longer appear in episode 9

Common Canaries no longer appear in episode 12

Common Turkeys moved from episode 10 to 13

Rocket Launcher damage and fire rate slightly reduced

Railgun damage slightly reduced

Shotgun bullets are less accurate

Boomerang bullets are faster

Rubberball have two additional balls

Melody Gun shoot frequency and max damage increased

Indecisive Gun shoot frequency increased

Love Spreader is now marked as a rare weapon

Fireworks area of effect and damage increased

Bosses in episodes 5-14 have more health

All enemies in co-op have slightly less hp

Fixes

Fix for an issue where enemies that flying over the burning areas receive burning animation

Fix for weapons losing perks effects if a second weapon has the same effect as the perk

Fix for sometimes Rubberball not bouncing off enemies properly

Fix for some stage walls layouts to block player movement

Fix for Mutation Potion effects not being removed sometimes

Fix for additional HP bars showing above some bosses heads

Fix for poison effect not affecting flying enemies

When you do not afford any sponsor bonuses, the dedicated stand is not being highlighted anymore

Fix for Tornado special damage effect sometimes not wearing off and not dealing damage to flying enemies

This is one of the two planned content updates in February - with the next one coming later this month.

Enjoy the show!

