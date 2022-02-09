The Firestone Legacy - New Classes in SOLO

The Fox Mage

The Fox Mage is half human and half fox. She follows the tradition of the spirit fox family and harnesses the spiritual powers of nature. A young fox mage cultivates a magical plant that enhances her weapon. With this wreath, she can unleash devastating ranged attacks. In addition, the fox mage creates a poison that drives her enemies insane. Alternatively she uses her knowledge of nature to heal her allies.

The Crystal Warrior

The Crystal Warrior has mastered combat with longsword techniques. He follows the culture of the Firestone clan and fuses a magical crystal essence with his body. This union makes him a being that is neither human nor spirit. The Crystal Warrior is able to further strengthen this magical bond, making him extremely resilient. To ward off attackers, he can also summon soulstones imbued with fire runes that cast defensive spells around him.

The Spirit Warrior

The Spirit Warrior defeats her enemies with deadly longsword techniques and ranged attacks. She can make the magical power of crystals flow through her body, which greatly strengthens her defense. In combat, she deflects attacks or shares the damage taken with her comrades in arms. If the Spirit Warrior transfers the power of the crystals to her weapon, her sword blows become even more deadly, especially when she unleashes her storm of blades on her enemies.

