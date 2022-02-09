Thursday tune-up, Wednesday edition

This is the usual Thursday patch with a couple of small bugfixes, but on Wednesday. Hey, it's probably Thursday already somewhere, right?
- Campaign: Bending Spacetime: The izzium farm technology had a buggy interaction with a fix in the trade system. This interaction would cause a crash when you upgraded it to prosperous.
- Crash: Undoing during animations that create a new structure (eg. when a planet was collapsed into a protostar) could cause crashes due to the game animating things that aren't there. No more.
- Trading system: Undoing a manual resource allocation could sometimes result in manual allocation for the product no longer being possible. The trade system should no longer confuse itself in this one specific manner, though I'm sure it'll find other ways to do so.
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2(b926) on Windows and v1.2(b927) on Mac.
