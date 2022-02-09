Release 1.4 Patch Notes

Greetings, Skul Squad!

First of all, thank you for your patience with our update.

In this patch, we’ve finally brought out the ‘Skul Balance Adjustment’!

Old skulls newer,

Dumb skulls funnier,

Weak skulls stronger,

Let me introduce our brand new skulls!

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where the inscription ‘Piercing Wind’ would have ‘Rear Blast’ not properly work

Fixed bug where ‘Gunpowder Sword’ would not work properly when dash attack deals a critical hit

Fixed bug where Mage and Warrior would not appear in Chapter 4

Fixed bug where Priest would not deal with some of the attacks

Fixed bug where Magical Slime would occasionally duplicate an item in the inventory

Fixed bug where Prisoner would not show Legendary awaken animation

Fixed bug where Dark Paladin’s enhanced normal attack would have a smaller range than the VFX

Fixed bug where Dark Paladin’s ‘Dark Rush’ would have a smaller attack range than the VFX

Fixed bug where Dark Avenger would not form a magic field when using Dark Cross

Fixed bug where dark orb traps would deal much higher damage to enemies than usual

Changes

System

Polished the animation when attacking enemies get stiffened

Reduced and polished each skull’s hit VFX

Maps

Reduced HP of the energy source in each chapter’s Mystical Ruin map

Added SFX when interacting with Magical Silme

Added SFX when interacting with Halfling Girl

Skulls

Skul

<Skul>

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

[Skull Throw]

Adjusted the amount of skill to 1 in the air

Reduced the range of the projectile

Skeleton-Sword

<Overall>

Passive

Increased chance of enemy bleeding when attacked

Increased bleeding duration

Increased bleeding damage

Swap Skill

Reduced bleeding duration

Increased bleeding damage

Increased damage of swap skill when Royal Guard or Royal Guard Captain

Skills

[Rusty Piercer]

Changed damage type: Physical → Magical

Increased cooldown time: 10s → 12s

Increased skill damage

[Triple Pierce]

Changed damage type: Physical → Magical

Reduced cooldown time: 6s → 5s

Increased skill damage of Skeleton-Sword and Skeleton Guard

Reduced skill damage when Royal Guard or Royal Guard Captain

[Sawblade Slash]

Reduced cooldown time: 12s → 8s

Reduced skill damage

[Tetanus]

Reduced cooldown time: 25s → 20s

Increased Poison duration

Increased Poison damage of Guard, and Royal Guard

Increased Royal Guard Captain’s buff damage duration: 10s → 15s

Skeleton-Shield

<Overall>

Swap Skill

Increased Guardian and Guardian Commander swap skill damage

Skills

[Shield Smash]

Reduced cooldown time: 13s → 10s

Reduced skill damage

[Shield Bash]

Reduced skill damage

[ ]

Increased cooldown time: 11s → 13s

Increased skill damage

Changed the number of hits by projectile for the Guardian Commander from multiple hits → 1 hit

[Shield Rush]

Reduced cooldown time: 30s → 25s

Changed Guardian Commander’s damage type: Magic → Physical

Increased Guardian Commander’s skill damage

[Shield Rush]

Reduced cooldown time: 30s → 25s

Changed Guardian Commander’s damage type: Magic → Physical

Increased Guardian Commander’s skill damage

<Guardian Commander>

Passive

Increase damage dealt to enemies in front when blocking damage while concentrating

Skeleton-Spear

<Overall>

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

[Charge!]

Reduced cooldown time: 8s → 7s

Increased skill damage for Skeleton-Spear

[Ready to Charge!]

Reduced skill damage

Werewolf

<Overall>

Normal Attack

Reduced jump attack damage for Elder Werewolf, Alpha Werewolf and Eternal Werewolf

author: Developer comment

Except for the common grade Werewolf, all other werewolves have a 2-hit jump attack. However, each of those hits counted as one separate hit, so double the damage was being done. This was our mistake and it took a long time for us to recognize the issue.

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

[Rip Apart]

Increased skill damage

Increased bleeding damage for Elder Werewolf, Alpha Werewolf and Eternal Werewolf

[Beast Leap]

Increased cooldown time: 7s → 12s

Increased skill damage

Increased bleeding damage for Elder Werewolf, Alpha Werewolf and Eternal Werewolf

[Predation]

Increased skill damage

In case of the Elder Werewolf, Alpha Werewolf and Eternal Werewolf, the stats increase for each enemy killed by the Scratch attack: 1% → 4%

[Hunt]

Increased cooldown time: 6s → 9s

Reduced skill damage

Petty Thief

<Overall>

Passive

Reduced amount of gold that falls from enemies: 3 Gold → 2 Gold

Reduced amount of gold that falls when using the Wanderer or Outlaw’s Normal Attack: 20% → 15%

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

[Rip Pocket]

Increased skill damage

Changed the number of hits: 2 hits → 1 hit

Increased amount of gold that falls from enemies

[Throw Gold]

Reduced skill damage

Fixed issue where the attack range was wider than the actual effect for the Wanderer

Increased explosion range for Outlaw

[Backstab]

Increased skill damage

Changed the number of hits: 2 hits → 1 hit

Increased amount of gold that falls from enemies

<Petty Thief>

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

[Back Roll]

Increased cooldown time: 7s → 10s

Increased skill damage

<Thief>

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Reduced the amount of Gold obtained from enemies: 5 Gold → 3 Gold

Skills

[Back Roll]

Changed damage type: Physical → Magical

Increased cooldown time: 7s → 10s

Increased skill damage

Increased bleeding damage

<Wanderer>

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Reduced the amount of Gold obtained from enemies: 5 Gold → 3 Gold

Skills

[Back Roll]

Increased cooldown time: 7s → 10s

Increased skill damage

<Outlaw>

Swap Skill

Reduced damage of swap skill

Changed the number of hits made by the attack involving swinging a dagger after movement: 2 hits → 1 hits

Reduced debuff duration debuff: 5s → 3s

Skills

[Back Roll]

Reduced skill damage

Reduced Smoke Screen duration

Carleon Recruit

Since both Carleon Recruit and Grave Digger fight by summoning minions, something was needed to set them apart.

The new Carleon Recruit will now only perform the minion’s special attacks once the minions appear to inflict great damage at the desired time. The timing and direction of the summons allows the new Carleon Recruit to lead the battle more advantageously. Passives of the Carleon Recruit, which now feature additionally enhanced active combat, were also modified to better emphasize its characteristics.

Depending on the Carleon Recruit’s grade, they can have a passive buff that amplifies the physical attacks of minions. The attack power of the minions can be greatly improved for a certain period of time by using the gauge. A passive buff like this will allow you to concentrate the full force of the Carleon Recruit’s power.

<Overall>

Normal Attack

Increased distance moved forward when attacking after concentrating

Decreased damage dealt when attacking after concentrating

Passive

Improved passive for Carleon Sergeant, Carleon Officer and Carleon Commander

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill when using Carleon Recruit, Carleon Sergeant and the Carleon Officer

Reduced number of squad members called when using Carleon Commander: 5 → 3

Skills

Improved skill [Comrade System- Recruit]

Improved skill [Comrade System- Archer]

Improved skill [Comrade System- Armored Soldier]

New skill [Comrade System- Assassin] added

Deleted skill [Perfect Slash]

Improved visual effect when minions come and go

Ent Skull

No matter the grade of skull, we want the Ent skulls to have a unified concept and playstyle.

Based on its grade, the new Ent skull will receive reduced cooldown times, stat bonuses and stronger skills when standing on grass.

In order to plant grass, the Ent skull requires a special resource called “Seed”, so if you time it right it can make a positive impact in battle.

<Overall>

Normal Attack

Increased attack range for combo attack

Improved hit box for combo attack

Increased forward movement speed when using combo attack

Passive

Improved passive

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill for Ent Skull

Reformed skul swap for Old Ent Skul, Huge Ent and Elder Ent Skul

Skills

Improved skill [Rapid Growth]

New skill [Nature’s Grip] added

New skill [Deep Roots] added

New skill [Nature’s Fury] added

Deleted skill [Tree Charge]

Deleted skill [Thorny Vines]

Deleted skill [Tree Buddy]

Stone Monkey

<Overall>

Skills

[Rapid Thrust]

Increased skill damage

<Stone Monkey>

Skills

[Heaven-Earth Slam]

Increased skill damage

[Buddha Cyclone]

Increased skill damage

[Striking Staff Technique]

Increased cooldown time: 8s → 14s

Increased skill damage

<Monkey King>

Skills

[Heaven-Earth Slam]

Increased skill damage

[Buddha Cyclone]

Increased skill damage

[Striking Staff Technique]

Increased cooldown time: 8s → 14s

Increased skill damage

<Immortal King>

Skills

[Heaven-Earth Slam]

Increased skill damage

[Occult Arts: Magic Staff]

Increased cooldown time: 10s → 14s

Reduced skill damage

Changed the number of hits: 23 hits → 12 hits

<Overlord>

Passive

Increased damage of clone’s skill attack

Increased skill attack damage to the nearby enemies when concentrating

Swap Skill

Reduced damage of swap skill

Skills

[Heaven-Earth Slam]

Reduced damage of attack without concentration

Increased damage of attack with concentration

[Buddha Cyclone]

Increased damage of attack with concentration

[Occult Arts: Magic Staff]

Increased cooldown time: 10s → 14s

Reduced damage of attack without concentration

Increased damage of attack with concentration

Changed the number of hits: 23 hits → 12 hits

Grave Digger

Comparing with the Carleon minions, the minions from Grave Digger will not be able to move around and hard to be summoned.

Therefore, by reducing the skill cooldown and duration of minions, we’ve decreased the stress caused when summoend to an improper position.

Also, those minions from the brand new Grave Digger can deal with magical damage so that Grave Digger will summon them based on its magical power.

<Overall>

Passive

Increased the duration of spirits appearing automatically

Increased damage of the explosion when defeating specters for Saviour

Skills

[All Skills]

Changed damage type: Physical → Magical

Reduced the duration of minions: 20s → 8.5s

[Hamlet]

Reduced cooldown time: 20s → 15s

Increased skill damage

[King Lear]

Reduced cooldown time: 25s → 18s

Reduced skill damage

[Macbeth]

Reduced cooldown time: 33s → 24s

Reduced skill damage

Increased Macbeth’s special attack speed for Soul Bearer and Saviour

[Othello]

Reduced cooldown time: 28s → 21s

Reduced skill damage

Increased Othello’s special attack speed for Soul Bearer and Saviour

<Saviour>

Swap Skill

Increased the duration of spirits appearing automatically in Land of the Damned

Warrior

We initially designed the Warrior as a slow but a skul of immense power. This is why every attack of Warrior has a delay and skills can be enhanced by concentration.

However, due to the game’s fast and dynamic pace, it was too risky and stressful to just stand in one place.

We were concerned that the Warrior may lose its colors if we just reduce the duration of concentration and delay of the attack.

We’d been constantly discussing how to deliver the strength and power of the Warrior to our squad and this is what we’ve thought of.

The new Warrior will continue to be slow and wait in place for enemies, but it now can withstand enemy advances and perform even more powerful attacks. When the new Warrior is carrying out the skill’s concentration completion attack it becomes invincible, and the relative attack is enhanced by the number of times you were hit while invincible according to grade.

<Overall>

Dash

Changed dash type: Charging → Tackle

Passive

Improved passive for Gladiator and Warlord

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Changed hit amount: 3 hits → 1 hit

Increased buff time for Gladiator and Warlord: 5s → 8s

Increased concentration speed for Gladiator and Warlord

Skills

All Skills Overall

Added a delay to attack with concentration for Gladiator and Warlord

Adjusted the direction after attack with concentration for Gladiator and Warlord

Changed VFX of attack with every level of concentration for Gladiator and Warlord

Improved delay for skill animation

Polished VFX

[Rising Slash]

Reduced cooldown time: 12s → 10s

[Power Strike]

Reduced cooldown time: 14s → 11s

Can adjust the leap distance

[Dominate]

Reduced cooldown time: 10s → 8s

Changed attacking process

Reduced skill damage

[Final Strike]

Reduced cooldown time: 8s → 14s

Reduced skill damage

<Warrior>

Skills

[Rising Slash]

Reduced skill damage

[Power Strike]

Reduced skill damage

<Gladiator>

Skills

[Rising Slash]

Increased damage of attack without concentration

Reduced damage of attack with concentration

[Power Strike]

Increased damage of attack without concentration

Reduced damage of attack with concentration

<Warlord>

Skills

[Rising Slash]

Increased damage of attack without concentration

Reduced damage of attack with 1st level of concentration

Reduced damage of attack with 2nd level of concentration

[Power Strike]

Increased damage of attack without concentration

Reduced damage of attack with 1st level of concentration

Reduced damage of attack with 2nd level of concentration

Hunter

<Overall>

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

Reduced Bow Master and Sniper’s delay before concentration.

[Piercing Shot]

Changed damage type: Magical → Physical

Increased skill damage

[Multi-Shot]

Increased cooldown time: 8s → 10s

Increased skill damage

[Siege Shot]

Increased cooldown time: 10s → 13s

[Stationary Shot]

Increased cooldown time: 12s → 16s

<Hunter>

Skills

[Siege Shot]

Increased skill damage

[Stationary Shot]

Increased skill damage

<Bow Master>

Skills

[Siege Shot]

Increased damage of attack without concentration

[Stationary Shot]

[Stationary Shot] Increased skill damage

<Sniper>

Passive

Increased the degree of concentration speed increase, when there are no enemies nearby

Skills

[Siege Shot]

Increased the damage of concentration-completed attack

[Stationary Shot]

Decreased the damage of concentration-completed attack

Fixed the issue of the effect not following the player during the concentration-completed attack

Minotaurus

Everytime the hefty Minotaurus slams the ground, chunks of the rock and dirt go flying into the air. We designed the Minotaurus with size and power in mind, but the chaos caused by the countless fragments flying in the air wasn’t actually that cool. So we decided to get rid of the chunks of rock flying in the air and change Minotaurus into a close-range fighter.

The new and improved Minotaurus has a stronger passive than before. This effect is called “Earthquake” and it increases attack range and damage dealt. Depending on the skull’s grade, repeatedly targeting enemies could result in the powerful attack called “Ground Shatter”.

<Overall>

Normal Attack

Changed number of hits for jump attack: 2 → 1

Passive

Improved passive for Minotaurus II and Minotaurus III

Swap Skill

Increased damage of swap skill

Skills

[Body Smash]

Reduced cooldown time: 10s → 8s

[Stomp]

Reduced cooldown time: 20s → 12s

Reduced skill damage

Changed it so that jump distance is adjustable

Changed attack style of back attack for Minotaurus II and Minotaurus III

[Plow Up]

Reduced cooldown time: 12s → 10s

Increased skill damage

<Minotaurus>

Skill

[Body Smash]

Reduced skill damage

<Minotaurus II>

Skill

[Body Smash]

Reduced skill damage

Improved effects

<Minotaurus III>

Skill

[Body Smash]

Increased skill damage

Changed attack style of back attack

Improved effects

[Bludgeon]

Increased skill damage

[Plow Up]