Community Update #2 Out Now!

Attention Mercenaries!

Community Update #2 is now live! This update is based on the feedback and suggestions we have received since launch and following Community Update #1, and brings a number of new community requests to Wartales, including the long promised and much requested “No scaling mode”, a questlog and much more!

Read on to find out more about what is included in this update...

Changelist:

Region-locked mode has been added

We have designed Wartales so that each player can enjoy the game as they wish. The free expression of the player has always been and will remain the keystone of any proposal and any update that we release. In this sense, level scaling seemed to us to be an appropriate, though not perfect, solution, allowing the player to roam the world freely without constraints. We are still working on improving this solution because we are convinced that this game mode has its interest in Wartales.

Many players have asked for a version of the game without this auto-scaling. This seemed to us to be a legitimate request and as alluded to in the roadmap, we have now added this mode!

In this mode, the regions have an initially set difficulty and these regions are themselves divided into more or less difficult areas. The level and size of the enemy groups are fixed and the further away from the village you explore, the more powerful the enemies are. Moving from one area to another will therefore require you to have a sufficiently powerful troop. If an area seems too difficult, you can go and train your troop and then come back to take advantage.

We would like to point out that we are adding this mode while keeping the level scaling. The two modes will coexist: at the beginning of your game, you will have the opportunity to choose to go through the world in "free" mode or in "region-locked" mode. We really want every player to be able to enjoy Wartales the way they want to play it, and this idea remains at the forefront of our minds as we work on updates to the game.

Concerning the balancing of this new mode, we worked closely with the beta-testers to ensure it is going to provide the best experience. We are eager to receive your feedback to keep improving the balancing of this mode and the game.

New feature: Questlog

When you open your map, you will now have a questlog to keep track of the state of your current regional objectives with a quick summary of what you have to do.

New feature: Respecialisation

Training grounds are a new building in each region that centralizes everything related to companion abilities. We also wanted to create a place where you could optimize and reset your companions' specialisation tree.

Camping gear

You can now have a chest in your camp to store your items. If you don't want to carry around items you no longer use but still want to keep, store them in your chest!

UX

You can now sort your inventory depending on the selling price, weight or item type.

When an item is on sales, you should now also see the correct original price to compare both.

Professions

Crafting an alchemy recipe now grants more experience.

Crafting a blacksmith recipe now grants less experience.

Fish oil has been added to each apothecary : it will now be easier to craft oils.

You should now gather more iron if you succeed in your gathering.

Items

The operation of throwing weapons has been changed : their use is unique but you can craft them by stacks. Also, their price, weight and craft recipe have been updated.

Items : Blinding powder, Incendiary flask, Hand bomblet, Throwing axe, Poisoned throwing knife and throwing knife.

World

Hideouts should now have their unit number reduced when you have killed groups related to the hideout, as originally designed.

You should now gather more wood in the world.

Scenario

You should now be able to complete the Edoran scenario alongside Vernalis.

The merchant in Vernalis’ castle should now correctly sell her items.

Combat

When you ambush or surprise attack enemy groups, they should now be grouped together and your group should circle them.

Enemies' bowmen will now have a greater chance to shoot their allies in a disadvantaged position, as originally designed.

Killing a phantom swarm animal now reduces the terror by 3 instead of 1 but only for the unit who killed the animal.

Oils effects have now more chances to be triggered.

Economy

Trinkets’ selling price has been reduced.

Bugfixes

Dash could cause the movement to end on unit and result in a crash, under certain conditions

Creepers can't equip left weapon anymore

Fix battle crash when unit die during multiple hits

Black market agent in the Edoran bandits'lair will no longer be accessible if the black market is not yet unlocked

Fixed Claes'quest

Several other bugfixes regarding battle, quests resolutions and crashes.

Several fixes regarding the naming of captain and lieutenant.

Several fixes regarding the plague status and its healing.

And additional bugfixes…

Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions over the last couple of months, your support is massively appreciated!

The first Major content update is in the works as we speak, which will bring a whole new region to Wartales alongside a plethora of new quests, loot and more to the game, we hope to share more news on this very soon so stay tuned...

Shiro Games