Animaze v1.25.10300 presents Custom Emotes Templates and more!

Welcome to a new update, Animaze community!

Let your emotions run free with Animaze’s new Custom Emotes Templates feature!

Get our latest update and use custom emotes templates with Animaze! Load any .png .jpeg, etc. into Animaze and use them to spice up your streams and content (we recommend using .png files since they have a transparent background and will look more seamless when they are played). Check out our article on how to do that.

We have also included the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed light preset glitchy interaction in scenes where light is animated through light cookies

Fixed quick scene issues when saved to default Persona

Fixed 2D props flicker that occurred when adding the same image multiple times

Fixed Personas pattern saving issue

Tweaked save and revert flow for customizations. Prompts should be more clear about the why and what the user is doing

Fixed Reset issue in General > Dedicated Capture Window section, the button was disabled by default

Fixed crash in prop galleries for avatars with no attachments slots

Fixed Simple Lipsync

Fixed glitchy interaction on Personas that use Mouse & Keyboard prop retargeting and Special Actions

Bump scale fallback for VRM imports (needs reimport) - fixes issues with avatars that have colored surfaces (e.g. hair) but import fully black

Added gallery visual cue for workshop items

Added option to increase Animaze process priority to diminish the lagging effect when the app goes to background

Added support for distinguishing cameras with the same name

Fixed a crash when loading a scene without an Environment item (fixes TV background from Steam Workshop)

added 'enable gamepad input' toggle

tweaked option names for streamer actions chat participation

Fixed persona tops disabling controller input

We are working on the following known issues:

The latest backgrounds section in the app is currently visible, but unavailable to purchase. We’ll release a fix for the issue as fas as we can.

The new emotes might have a faulty positioning on Live2D avatars. This will soon be fixed through a patch.

