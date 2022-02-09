 Skip to content

Bus Simulator 21 update for 9 February 2022

Bus Simulator 21 Hotfix 2.15 is available for download!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news: Hotfix 2.15 for Bus Simulator 21 is now available for download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. This update fixes the traffic lights system of the Seaside Valley map:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Hotfix #6 / 2.15 (PC/PlayStation/Xbox):

  • Fix: Traffic lights on Seaside Valley work as intended again

Note: The next bigger update including a number of additional fixes and game improvements is currently in development and will follow as soon as possible.

Your Bus Simulator team

