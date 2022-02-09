Bus Simulator 21 Hotfix 2.15 is available for download!

Good news: Hotfix 2.15 for Bus Simulator 21 is now available for download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. This update fixes the traffic lights system of the Seaside Valley map:
Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Hotfix #6 / 2.15 (PC/PlayStation/Xbox):
- Fix: Traffic lights on Seaside Valley work as intended again
Note: The next bigger update including a number of additional fixes and game improvements is currently in development and will follow as soon as possible.
Your Bus Simulator team
