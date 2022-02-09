Version 0.8.0 released Feb 09, 2022

Thank you to all testers from the Discord channel that helped us!
Improvements
Improved woodcutters
**
- Woodcutters now plant their own trees at a slow rate. [one tree every 4h]
- Their production depends on the number of adult trees. A tree takes close to 4h to become an adult.
- Placing a woodcutter’s hut close to already existing trees gives a boost to the building as it uses them as adult trees.
- When woodcutter's huts are destroyed, their trees stay on the moon.
- Woodcutter maximum productivity depends on the free space around them, when building the expected efficiency is displayed.**
Trees are planted by woodcutters
_
- SR-1121 [GD] Improve woodcutter
- SR-1599 [GD] Think of the planting/cutting rate of the woodcutters
- SR-1598 [GRAPH] Have trees that grow
- SR-1687 [DEV] Tree are planted one by one
- SR-1597 [DEV] Woodcutter need to plant trees if not available in the range
_
Woodcutters have an area of operation
**
- When you build in that area, you remove trees and reduce the woodcutter efficiency**
_
- SR-1705 [UI] Display woodcutter efficiency when building (Other buildings part)
- SR-1685 [UI] Display woodcutter efficiency when building (Woodcutter part)
- SR-1698 [DEV] Delete trees when placing buildings
_
Trees are different on each moon
_
- SR-1686 [DEV] Each planet has a different tree visual
- SR-76 [GRAPH] Tree models for different planets
_
Woodcutters only plant trees in their free area of operation
_
-
SR-1696 [DEV] Woodcutters take into account trees in the range
-
SR-1688 [DEV] Tree are not planted or cut if the building is shutdown
-
SR-1596 [DEV] Reduce woodcutter output if buildings are in it zone
-
SR-795 [GD] Diminish the woodcutter efficiency, if too close to other buildings
_
Misc
_
- SR-1716 [DEV] Handle trees that are the result of a previous woodcutter
_
New pollution system
**
- Pollution levels rise depending on the ratio between produced pollution (buildings + citizens) and dissipation (trees and pollution scrubbers)
- A saturation system is used for pollution, which means that the higher the pollution is, the harder it becomes for it to increase.
- Abundant trees on a moon result in a better dissipation value.**
Pollution will impact the moon's look
**
- Pollution has a visible impact on the moons. If it rises too high, dirt will appear on the ground and buildings.**
_
- SR-1656 [GRAPH] Add visual pollution
- SR-1707 [DEV] Integrate pollution visuals
_
Pollution impacts citizen happiness
_
- SR-1657 [GRAPH] Happiness icons
- SR-1649 [UI] House UI has been modified to display inhabitant count and pollution level
- SR-1658 [UI] Merge happiness and citizen's face
_
Pollution increase citizen consumption
**
- Citizens become angry and consume from 80% to 200% of their normal rate depending on their happiness (which is directly linked to the moon's pollution).**
_
- SR-1653 [DEV] Pollution increase citizen consumption
_
Pollution reduces building production
**
- Buildings will be less efficient when pollution is high and citizens are unhappy. This penalty can go up to 50%.**
_
- SR-1651 [DEV] Pollution reduces building production
_
Pollution is displayed under the moon's name
**
- Global pollution information is centralized in a tooltip over the pollution bar under the planet name.**
_
- SR-1592 [UI] Add pollution meter to planet information
- SR-1584 [DEV] Create a pollution meter for each planet
- SR-1612 [GD] Add a pollution dissipation value
- SR-1710 [GD] Link trees to planet dissipation level
_
Pollution is generated by citizens
**
- Citizens pollute according to the level of their house.**
_
- SR-1648 [DEV] Houses are generating pollution according to their inhabitants
_
Pollution is generated by production buildings
**
- Most buildings produce pollution except for the Woodcutter's hut, Water collector, Water purifier, Hydroponic farm.**
_
- SR-1629 [UI] Display pollution value on the right side in the building info panel
- SR-1585 [DEV] Add a pollution value to each building
_
Pollution generated by production buildings can be seen in the build menu
_
- SR-1609 [UI] Display pollution value in building tooltips
_
Production buildings generate pollution depending on their efficiency
**
- Building-related pollution information is displayed when hovering over the pollution value on the top right corner of the selected building information panel.**
_
- SR-1627 [DEV] Building pollutes depending on their efficiency
- SR-1634 [UI] Pollution tooltip in building info panel when hovering pollution value
- SR-1637 [LOCA][UI] Improve building pollution meter tooltip
_
A new tutorial has been added to explain pollution
_
- SR-1622 [UI] Create pollution tutorial screen
- SR-1639 [UI] Improve pollution tutorial screen
- SR-1641 [UI] Improve pollution tutorial by explaining that spaceships pollute the origin moon
- SR-1682 [UI] Tell happiness is linked to pollution
_
Misc
_
- SR-1631 [FEEDBACK] Houses and city centers should also pollute
- SR-1683 [GD] Advanced warehouse polluting more than the small one.
- SR-1586 [DEV] Allows emission to stop when a building is shut down
- SR-1610 [GD] Study pollution value that makes sense!
- SR-1628 [DEV] Pollution number should be more stable
- SR-1608 [DEV] Check warehouse upgrade pollution value
_
New building: Pollution Scrubber
**
- It can absorb up to 400 pollution units**
_
- SR-1621 [DEV] Create a building for collecting pollution
- SR-1615 [GRAPH] Create pollution collector icon
- SR-1614 [GRAPH] Create pollution collector model
- SR-1729 [GD] Pollution scrubber productivity is not affected by moon pollution
- SR-1626 [LOCA] Name pollution block resource
- SR-1625 [DEV] Create new resource: Pollution block
- SR-1623 [GRAPH] Create pollution block icon
_
New building: Pollution Processing Facility
_
- SR-1721 [ICON] Waste Removal building
- SR-1588 [DEV] Create a building that sinks the pollution blocks
- SR-1661 [GRAPH] Create "test" pollution long term storage building
_
Improved visuals
Improved Solinite mine
_
- SR-1663 [GRAPH] Improved Solinite mine building
_
Improved Permium mine
_
- SR-929 [GRAPH] Improve Permium mine building
_
Improve Cronium mine
_
- SR-928 [GRAPH] Improve Cronium ore mine building
_
Other improvements
Displays required resources when building
_
- SR-591 [UI] Displays required resources when building
- SR-1718 [UI] Make the placement icons transparent
_
Max theoretical job count is also displayed when a building is paused
_
- SR-1611 [UI] Max theoretical job count is also displayed when a building is paused
_
Icons and text sizes in the resource panel have been increased.
Misc
- SR-1745 [BUG] Paused status of buildings were not kept after loading!
- SR-1522 [UI] Spaceship took off and land "logs" removed
- SR-1713 [UI] Prevent the user interface elements to be collapsed (build, resources, population, milestone) as it misleads new players.
- SR-1706 [AUDIO] Upgrade building sound is not different from the building sound
- SR-1703 [UI] Add Discord link to the bug report panel
Balancing
- SR-1647 [GD] Reduce nanofibler factory recipe and production rate «[Biomass:5/d][Biofilament:15/d][Metalloids:15/d] -> [Nanofiber:10/d]» => «[Biomass:3/d][Biofilament:6/d][Metalloids:6/d] ] -> [Nanofiber:6/d]»
- SR-1646 [GD] Reduce biomass producer output rate [30/d -> 15/d]
- SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Clothes consumption (One unit supports [120 -> 140] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Tools consumption (One unit supports [160 -> 180] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Synthwitches consumption (One unit support [140 -> 160] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Jewellery consumption (One unit support [160 -> 180] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Basic Science (One unit support [150 -> 200] level 3 citizens/day)
Fixes
- SR-1731 [BUG] Crash happened when production buildings were destroyed, the "transport requests" were not correctly updated
- SR-1624 [BUG] Building collection could be stuck when delivery was done after the last unit production.
- SR-1500 [BUG] Fix buildings that were not collected. Sometimes, even if the moon storage was not full, the reassignment of the deleted building was moon storage and it locks the assigned transporter.
- SR-1640 [DEV] Prevent building (i.e. pollution scrubber) to sink all resources (i.e. nanofibers) when preloading inputs
- SR-1759 [BUG] Fix the wrongly displayed "resource not available on moon" message when initiating a space route
Technical
- SR-1720 [DEV] Create a save folder for each game version to help testers with their saves [WIP]
- SR-1701 [UI][GRAPH] Rename texture to be resolution independent and use 128 textures for buildings
Changed files in this update