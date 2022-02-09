 Skip to content

Moons of Ardan update for 9 February 2022

Version 0.8.0 released Feb 09, 2022

Version 0.8.0 released Feb 09, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you to all testers from the Discord channel that helped us!

Improvements

Improved woodcutters

**

  • Woodcutters now plant their own trees at a slow rate. [one tree every 4h]
  • Their production depends on the number of adult trees. A tree takes close to 4h to become an adult.
  • Placing a woodcutter’s hut close to already existing trees gives a boost to the building as it uses them as adult trees.
  • When woodcutter's huts are destroyed, their trees stay on the moon.
  • Woodcutter maximum productivity depends on the free space around them, when building the expected efficiency is displayed.**
Trees are planted by woodcutters

_

  • SR-1121 [GD] Improve woodcutter
  • SR-1599 [GD] Think of the planting/cutting rate of the woodcutters
  • SR-1598 [GRAPH] Have trees that grow
  • SR-1687 [DEV] Tree are planted one by one
  • SR-1597 [DEV] Woodcutter need to plant trees if not available in the range

    _
Woodcutters have an area of operation

**

  • When you build in that area, you remove trees and reduce the woodcutter efficiency**

_

  • SR-1705 [UI] Display woodcutter efficiency when building (Other buildings part)
  • SR-1685 [UI] Display woodcutter efficiency when building (Woodcutter part)
  • SR-1698 [DEV] Delete trees when placing buildings

    _
Trees are different on each moon





_

  • SR-1686 [DEV] Each planet has a different tree visual
  • SR-76 [GRAPH] Tree models for different planets

    _
Woodcutters only plant trees in their free area of operation

_

  • SR-1696 [DEV] Woodcutters take into account trees in the range

  • SR-1688 [DEV] Tree are not planted or cut if the building is shutdown

  • SR-1596 [DEV] Reduce woodcutter output if buildings are in it zone

  • SR-795 [GD] Diminish the woodcutter efficiency, if too close to other buildings

    _

Misc

_

  • SR-1716 [DEV] Handle trees that are the result of a previous woodcutter

    _

New pollution system

**

  • Pollution levels rise depending on the ratio between produced pollution (buildings + citizens) and dissipation (trees and pollution scrubbers)
  • A saturation system is used for pollution, which means that the higher the pollution is, the harder it becomes for it to increase.
  • Abundant trees on a moon result in a better dissipation value.**
Pollution will impact the moon's look

**

  • Pollution has a visible impact on the moons. If it rises too high, dirt will appear on the ground and buildings.**

_

  • SR-1656 [GRAPH] Add visual pollution
  • SR-1707 [DEV] Integrate pollution visuals

    _
Pollution impacts citizen happiness



_

  • SR-1657 [GRAPH] Happiness icons
  • SR-1649 [UI] House UI has been modified to display inhabitant count and pollution level
  • SR-1658 [UI] Merge happiness and citizen's face

    _
Pollution increase citizen consumption

**

  • Citizens become angry and consume from 80% to 200% of their normal rate depending on their happiness (which is directly linked to the moon's pollution).**

_

  • SR-1653 [DEV] Pollution increase citizen consumption

    _
Pollution reduces building production

**

  • Buildings will be less efficient when pollution is high and citizens are unhappy. This penalty can go up to 50%.**

_

  • SR-1651 [DEV] Pollution reduces building production

    _
Pollution is displayed under the moon's name

**

  • Global pollution information is centralized in a tooltip over the pollution bar under the planet name.**

_

  • SR-1592 [UI] Add pollution meter to planet information
  • SR-1584 [DEV] Create a pollution meter for each planet
  • SR-1612 [GD] Add a pollution dissipation value
  • SR-1710 [GD] Link trees to planet dissipation level

    _
Pollution is generated by citizens

**

  • Citizens pollute according to the level of their house.**

_

  • SR-1648 [DEV] Houses are generating pollution according to their inhabitants

    _
Pollution is generated by production buildings

**

  • Most buildings produce pollution except for the Woodcutter's hut, Water collector, Water purifier, Hydroponic farm.**

_

  • SR-1629 [UI] Display pollution value on the right side in the building info panel
  • SR-1585 [DEV] Add a pollution value to each building

    _
Pollution generated by production buildings can be seen in the build menu

_

  • SR-1609 [UI] Display pollution value in building tooltips

    _
Production buildings generate pollution depending on their efficiency

**

  • Building-related pollution information is displayed when hovering over the pollution value on the top right corner of the selected building information panel.**

_

  • SR-1627 [DEV] Building pollutes depending on their efficiency
  • SR-1634 [UI] Pollution tooltip in building info panel when hovering pollution value
  • SR-1637 [LOCA][UI] Improve building pollution meter tooltip

    _
A new tutorial has been added to explain pollution

_

  • SR-1622 [UI] Create pollution tutorial screen
  • SR-1639 [UI] Improve pollution tutorial screen
  • SR-1641 [UI] Improve pollution tutorial by explaining that spaceships pollute the origin moon
  • SR-1682 [UI] Tell happiness is linked to pollution

    _
Misc

_

  • SR-1631 [FEEDBACK] Houses and city centers should also pollute
  • SR-1683 [GD] Advanced warehouse polluting more than the small one.
  • SR-1586 [DEV] Allows emission to stop when a building is shut down
  • SR-1610 [GD] Study pollution value that makes sense!
  • SR-1628 [DEV] Pollution number should be more stable
  • SR-1608 [DEV] Check warehouse upgrade pollution value

    _

New building: Pollution Scrubber

**

  • It can absorb up to 400 pollution units**

_

  • SR-1621 [DEV] Create a building for collecting pollution
  • SR-1615 [GRAPH] Create pollution collector icon
  • SR-1614 [GRAPH] Create pollution collector model
  • SR-1729 [GD] Pollution scrubber productivity is not affected by moon pollution
  • SR-1626 [LOCA] Name pollution block resource
  • SR-1625 [DEV] Create new resource: Pollution block
  • SR-1623 [GRAPH] Create pollution block icon

    _

New building: Pollution Processing Facility

_

  • SR-1721 [ICON] Waste Removal building
  • SR-1588 [DEV] Create a building that sinks the pollution blocks
  • SR-1661 [GRAPH] Create "test" pollution long term storage building

    _

Improved visuals

Improved Solinite mine

_

  • SR-1663 [GRAPH] Improved Solinite mine building

    _
Improved Permium mine

_

  • SR-929 [GRAPH] Improve Permium mine building

    _
Improve Cronium mine

_

  • SR-928 [GRAPH] Improve Cronium ore mine building

    _

Other improvements

Displays required resources when building

_

  • SR-591 [UI] Displays required resources when building
  • SR-1718 [UI] Make the placement icons transparent

    _
Max theoretical job count is also displayed when a building is paused

_

  • SR-1611 [UI] Max theoretical job count is also displayed when a building is paused

    _
Icons and text sizes in the resource panel have been increased.

Misc
  • SR-1745 [BUG] Paused status of buildings were not kept after loading!
  • SR-1522 [UI] Spaceship took off and land "logs" removed
  • SR-1713 [UI] Prevent the user interface elements to be collapsed (build, resources, population, milestone) as it misleads new players.
  • SR-1706 [AUDIO] Upgrade building sound is not different from the building sound
  • SR-1703 [UI] Add Discord link to the bug report panel

Balancing

  • SR-1647 [GD] Reduce nanofibler factory recipe and production rate «[Biomass:5/d][Biofilament:15/d][Metalloids:15/d] -> [Nanofiber:10/d]» => «[Biomass:3/d][Biofilament:6/d][Metalloids:6/d] ] -> [Nanofiber:6/d]»
  • SR-1646 [GD] Reduce biomass producer output rate [30/d -> 15/d]
  • SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Clothes consumption (One unit supports [120 -> 140] level 3 citizens/day)
  • SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Tools consumption (One unit supports [160 -> 180] level 3 citizens/day)
  • SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Synthwitches consumption (One unit support [140 -> 160] level 3 citizens/day)
  • SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Jewellery consumption (One unit support [160 -> 180] level 3 citizens/day)
  • SR-1768 [GD] Reduce citizen Basic Science (One unit support [150 -> 200] level 3 citizens/day)

Fixes

  • SR-1731 [BUG] Crash happened when production buildings were destroyed, the "transport requests" were not correctly updated
  • SR-1624 [BUG] Building collection could be stuck when delivery was done after the last unit production.
  • SR-1500 [BUG] Fix buildings that were not collected. Sometimes, even if the moon storage was not full, the reassignment of the deleted building was moon storage and it locks the assigned transporter.
  • SR-1640 [DEV] Prevent building (i.e. pollution scrubber) to sink all resources (i.e. nanofibers) when preloading inputs
  • SR-1759 [BUG] Fix the wrongly displayed "resource not available on moon" message when initiating a space route

Technical

  • SR-1720 [DEV] Create a save folder for each game version to help testers with their saves [WIP]
  • SR-1701 [UI][GRAPH] Rename texture to be resolution independent and use 128 textures for buildings

Changed files in this update

Space Routes Content Depot 1694261
  • Loading history…
