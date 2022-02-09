 Skip to content

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 9 February 2022

Valentine's Day!

In the world of the Sphere, a holiday dedicated to Valentine's Day begins! While the event is running, you can complete quests with the Master of Ceremonies, collect Golden Heart Fragments and receive a special Festive Stallion, a temporary buff that can be upgraded up to five times, and many other nice gifts.

Quests are available to all characters level 10 and above, and can be obtained from Cinderkrag or the Hellsong Tavern. Additional fragments can be obtained by killing monsters close to your level.

A premium account increases the initial chance of getting a fragment by 50%.

Congratulations and good luck!

