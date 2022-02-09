Build 76 - SubBuild 2022.2.9

New Features :
- Helpers : you can now select different visuals for the Danger Zone ; the new ones are a bit or a lot more discreet than the original one ; you can select them in Settings -> 3d Match -> Danger Zone
- Modding : you can now Mod the Danger Zone textures
Bug Fixes :
- AI : since the previous Build, the CPU could reposition itself in the wrong place after have hit the ball
- Sound : the crowd disappointment sound wasn't playing since the big change in the sound system last month
