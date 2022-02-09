 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 9 February 2022

Build 76 - SubBuild 2022.2.9

New Features :

  • Helpers : you can now select different visuals for the Danger Zone ; the new ones are a bit or a lot more discreet than the original one ; you can select them in Settings -> 3d Match -> Danger Zone
  • Modding : you can now Mod the Danger Zone textures

Bug Fixes :

  • AI : since the previous Build, the CPU could reposition itself in the wrong place after have hit the ball
  • Sound : the crowd disappointment sound wasn't playing since the big change in the sound system last month

