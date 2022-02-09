Fixed a bug due to which, after the cancellation of the contract, games could not be developed.
Fixed a bug due to which, after loading a save, the characters were turned in the wrong direction.
Fixed a bug when to show personnel it was necessary to click on its type twice.
Modern Game Tycoon update for 9 February 2022
Modern Game Tycoon Update 1.1.2
