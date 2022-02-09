Update: v.0.11.15

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.15, has arrived.

This update includes many balance changes and bug fixes along with the addition of skin content. 😊

Change the look of your landers and drones with new skins! By purchasing each skin, you can permanently acquire effects that benefit the game. 🎁

By emphasizing the characteristics of buildings with high penetrating power, their utility becomes more important when monsters with high defense appear. The ability to prevent the target from healing has been added to some buildings to make them more strategically used, and major bugs related to buildings have also been fixed. 😄

The performance of the module has been reorganized so that it can be utilized more generally, and in particular, the options of modules with too complex options have been simplified to make the utilization clearer. 🧩😎

Finally, we added a "Low Spec Mode" for some low spec environments, corrected the balance of overly demanding monsters, and adjusted the difficulty of chapter 7 and sub-chapters. 😊

In order to make the "Exploration" content richer, the update of the 3rd sub-chapter has been postponed to the official release update. Instead, we want to augment our Exploration content by adding content such as "Daily Exploration". Main Chapter 8 will be added in version 0.12 as scheduled, and will also add previously canceled "Renovation" content. Through Renovation, player can further upgrade the performance of the building that has been maximum enhanced. Also, for the "Armory" content, we plan to split the update into two phases and roll it out first in version 0.12.

v.0.11.15 Patch Note

Skin Contents

New Skin Contents have been added with a total of 9 skins. The skins change the appearance of the lander, drone, and UI at the top of the game. Player can also get one bonus permanently with each skin purchase. We hope that this will also help make the game easier to play.

Building Balance

Various adjustments have been made to further highlight the characteristics of buildings with high penetration. Now, when monsters with high defense appear, the use of these buildings becomes even more important. In addition, the ability to prevent the target from recovering has been added to several buildings, improving it to be used more strategically.

Module Balance

While adjusting the efficiency of the overall modules, the options of modules that were too complex were simplified to make the utilization of each module more clear. In addition, by reorganizing the modules that had been of low use in the past, various modules have been improved so that various modules can be utilized.

Shield Balance

The shield values ​​of all monsters have been rebalanced. The shield of monsters with high HP and low DEF was set to low, and the shield of monsters with low HP and high DEF was set to high.

Improvements

A new "Low Spec Mode" has been added. You can find the Low Spec Mode in the [Graphics] tab of the options screen. Low Spec Mode hides all props, greatly improving the performance of the game.

Power information has been added to the lander information in [Lander] tab in Lab screen.

All buildings and monsters now attack non-invulnerable targets first if possible.

An effect has been added to indicate when the lander is recovering.

An effect has been added when the lander is destroyed.

An effect that appears whenever a target is successfully defended in a sub-chapter has been added.

The game BGM has been renewed.

Balance

Buildings

Laser Turret

ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10

PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25

ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10 PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25 Frozen Silo

ATK: 5/7/9 → 5/5/5

PEN: 15/15/15 → 15/20/25

ATK: 5/7/9 → 5/5/5 PEN: 15/15/15 → 15/20/25 Mine Launcher

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 3 seconds

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 3 seconds Crystal Tower

ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10

PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25

ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10 PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25 Energy Ball

Knockback: 100/175/250 → 150/200/250

Knockback: 100/175/250 → 150/200/250 Beam Turret

Range: 400/400/400 → 350/350/350

Range: 400/400/400 → 350/350/350 High Frequency Generator

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds Air Blaster

PEN: 5/10/15 → 10/13/16

PEN: 5/10/15 → 10/13/16 Chain Launcher

Resources: 90 → 100

ATK: 18/23/26 → 10/11/12

PEN: 12/16/20 → 12/20/28

Range: 300/325/350 → 250/275/300

Resources: 90 → 100 ATK: 18/23/26 → 10/11/12 PEN: 12/16/20 → 12/20/28 Range: 300/325/350 → 250/275/300 Ion Cannon

Knockback: 20/35/50 → 40/45/50

Knockback: 20/35/50 → 40/45/50 Vulcan Cannon

Range: 350 → 325

Range: 350 → 325 Multi-Laser Turret

PEN: 15 → 35

PEN: 15 → 35 Heat Laser Turret

PEN: 20 → 30

PEN: 20 → 30 Freezing Rifle Turret

PEN: 25 → 30

Range: 325 → 300

PEN: 25 → 30 Range: 325 → 300 Chaos Ball

Delay: 275 → 250

Range 375 → 325

Delay: 275 → 250 Range 375 → 325 Gravity Sphere

Fractured projectile speed: 3.5 → 4

Fractured projectile speed: 3.5 → 4 Binder

ATK: 26 → 14

PEN: 12 → 32

Range: 375 → 325

ATK: 26 → 14 PEN: 12 → 32 Range: 375 → 325 Exploder

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds Armor Breaker

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds Killing Fields

ATK: 35 → 40

Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds

ATK: 35 → 40 Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds Eliminator

PEN: 20 → 25

Skills

Air Drop I/II

Number of applicable buildings: 1 → 2

Modules

Iron Bumper

Resources: +15 → +10

Resources: +15 → +10 Signal Booster

Shield: +25 → +30

Shield: +25 → +30 Energy Emitter

Shield: +10 → +25

Shield: +10 → +25 Storage Battery

DEF: -3 → -5

Shield: +20 → +50

DEF: -3 → -5 Shield: +20 → +50 Plasma Generator

Shield: +50 → +75

Shield: +50 → +75 Fuel Rod

HP: -50 → -75

Option removed: DEF -2

HP: -50 → -75 Option removed: DEF -2 Scaly Protector

HP: +80 → +75

DEF: +4 → +5

HP: +80 → +75 DEF: +4 → +5 Carbon Case

Resources: +35 → +30

Resources: +35 → +30 Prism Plus

Shield: +25 → +75

Shield: +25 → +75 Apple Chip

HP: +100 → +175

HP: +100 → +175 Orange Chip

Shield: +25 → +50

Shield: +25 → +50 Solar Kit

HP: -75 → -100

Shield: -25 → -40

ATK: -2 → -3

HP: -75 → -100 Shield: -25 → -40 ATK: -2 → -3 Particle Shield

Resources: +30 → +25

Shield: +30 → +50

Resources: +30 → +25 Shield: +30 → +50 Prism Prime

Shield: +35 → 100

Shield: +35 → 100 Super Cube

Resources: +60 → +50

Option removed: HP recovery +10

Resources: +60 → +50 Option removed: HP recovery +10 Frozen Circuit Board

PEN: -5 → -3

PEN: -5 → -3 Cranberry Core

Delay: +50 → +25

Option removed: PEN +5

Delay: +50 → +25 Option removed: PEN +5 Blueberry Core

Delay: +15 → +10

Delay: +15 → +10 BlackBerry Core

Option removed: Shield -100

Option removed: Range -25

Option removed: Shield -100 Option removed: Range -25 Raspberry Core

Option removed: PEN -5

Option removed: PEN -5 Magic Pipe

Resources: +50 → +40

Option removed: 10% damage reduction

Resources: +50 → +40 Option removed: 10% damage reduction Infinite Duct Tape

HP: -100 → -125

Shield: -25 → -50

HP Recovery: +15 → +5

HP: -100 → -125 Shield: -25 → -50 HP Recovery: +15 → +5 Secret Heart

HP Recovery: +10 → +15

HP Recovery: +10 → +15 Angel Wing

Resources: +70 → +50

Delay: -35 → -30

Range: +75 → +200

Option removed: Attack +15%

Option removed: PEN +3

Resources: +70 → +50 Delay: -35 → -30 Range: +75 → +200 Option removed: Attack +15% Option removed: PEN +3 Leaf of Life

Resources: +45 → +50

HP: +100 → +50

Shield: +10 → +50

Option removed: HP recovery +30

Option removed: +5 shield recovery

Option added: 25% damage reduction

Resources: +45 → +50 HP: +100 → +50 Shield: +10 → +50 Option removed: HP recovery +30 Option removed: +5 shield recovery Option added: 25% damage reduction Ancient Sliver

ATK: +25% → +35%

Option removed: delay -25%

ATK: +25% → +35% Option removed: delay -25% Blazing Feather

Resources: +80 → +70

Shield: -50 → -100

PEN: +8 → +10

Resources: +80 → +70 Shield: -50 → -100 PEN: +8 → +10 Shimmery Scale

HP: +20% → +25%

Option removed: Attack -5

HP: +20% → +25% Option removed: Attack -5 Space Distorter

Resources: +50 → +60

Delay: +5% → -30%

Range: +150 → +50

Option removed: Delay -25

Option removed: 25% damage reduction

Resources: +50 → +60 Delay: +5% → -30% Range: +150 → +50 Option removed: Delay -25 Option removed: 25% damage reduction Fallen Star

Resources: +80 → +50

ATK: +5 → +7

Target stun chance: 10% → 5%

Option removed: Attack +10%

Option removed: PEN +5

Resources: +80 → +50 ATK: +5 → +7 Target stun chance: 10% → 5% Option removed: Attack +10% Option removed: PEN +5 Tenacious Root

Resources: +85 → +70

HP: +200 → +250

HP Recovery: +45 → +40

Option removed: DEF +2

Resources: +85 → +70 HP: +200 → +250 HP Recovery: +45 → +40 Option removed: DEF +2 Meteor Drive

Resources: +60 → +50

Range: -50 → -25

Option removed: HP recovery +40

Option removed: +10 shield recovery

Option removed: 5% chance to stun target

Resources: +60 → +50 Range: -50 → -25 Option removed: HP recovery +40 Option removed: +10 shield recovery Option removed: 5% chance to stun target Ancient Slab

Resources: +80 → +75

Shield Recovery: +15 → +20

Option removed: Shield +25%

Option removed: HP recovery +20

Added option: DEF +15

Added option: Shield +150

Resources: +80 → +75 Shield Recovery: +15 → +20 Option removed: Shield +25% Option removed: HP recovery +20 Added option: DEF +15 Added option: Shield +150 Void Generator

Resources: +50 → +55

Delay: -20% → -50%

Option removed: Attack -10

Option removed: PEN -5

Option added: Attack -25%

2nd Chapter

Platinum Trophy

Number of medals required: 40 → 35

3rd Chapter

Jellyfish

HP: 115 → 100

HP recover: 10 → 5

Ability removed: Chance to fire projectiles when hit

Ability added: Maximum damage taken is limited to 25

4th Chapter

Desert Cobra

HP: 105 → 100

HP: 105 → 100 Desert Spider

HP: 125 → 105

DEF: 3 → 5

7th Chapter

5~10% decrease in difficulty of all stages

Polar Bear

HP: 1600 → 1400

DEF: 40 → 30

Ability removed: Maximum damage taken is limited to 40

Ability added: Recover 40 HP per second

2nd Sub-chapter

Red Carpet

HP: 95 → 110

Invincible duration: 10 seconds → 8 seconds

HP: 95 → 110 Invincible duration: 10 seconds → 8 seconds Accordion

HP: 75 → 70

HP: 75 → 70 Trumpet

HP: 75 → 80

DEF: 40 → 35

HP: 75 → 80 DEF: 40 → 35 Bass Drum

HP: 220 → 200

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where EXP were not awarded when clearing a stage in Challenge Mode.

Fixed an issue where some building slot buttons were in the wrong place in the Hangar menu.

Fixed the issue where the icon of the upper defense target building was displayed incorrectly in sub-chapters.

The wall attack button is no longer activated when clicking on a building that cannot attack a wall.

Fixed the drone not automatically repairing walls created with items.

Drones no longer move to construct buildings they are dropping by Air Drop.

Fixed a problem that occurred when using two or more items of the same type and restarting the game.

Fixed the issue where camera was intermittently cut off when clearing the game.

Fixed the issue that the additional damage of "Crystal Tower" and "Eliminator" was not applied.

Fixed the issue where the attack modes of "Beam Tower", "Chain Launcher", and "Binder" would always work with their default target mode settings only.

Fixed the issue that the wall attack function of "Beam Tower" did not work.

Fixed the issue where the sub projectile was fired in the wrong way when the attack of "Gravity Spear" was hit.

Fixed the issue that "Candle" in the 2nd sub-chapter boss stage was not affected by some skills.

Some translation errors have been fixed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊