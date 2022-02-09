 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 9 February 2022

Update: v.0.11.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8171978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.15, has arrived.

This update includes many balance changes and bug fixes along with the addition of skin content. 😊

Change the look of your landers and drones with new skins! By purchasing each skin, you can permanently acquire effects that benefit the game. 🎁

By emphasizing the characteristics of buildings with high penetrating power, their utility becomes more important when monsters with high defense appear. The ability to prevent the target from healing has been added to some buildings to make them more strategically used, and major bugs related to buildings have also been fixed. 😄

The performance of the module has been reorganized so that it can be utilized more generally, and in particular, the options of modules with too complex options have been simplified to make the utilization clearer. 🧩😎

Finally, we added a "Low Spec Mode" for some low spec environments, corrected the balance of overly demanding monsters, and adjusted the difficulty of chapter 7 and sub-chapters. 😊

Update Plan

In order to make the "Exploration" content richer, the update of the 3rd sub-chapter has been postponed to the official release update. Instead, we want to augment our Exploration content by adding content such as "Daily Exploration". Main Chapter 8 will be added in version 0.12 as scheduled, and will also add previously canceled "Renovation" content. Through Renovation, player can further upgrade the performance of the building that has been maximum enhanced. Also, for the "Armory" content, we plan to split the update into two phases and roll it out first in version 0.12.

v.0.11.15 Patch Note

Skin Contents

New Skin Contents have been added with a total of 9 skins. The skins change the appearance of the lander, drone, and UI at the top of the game. Player can also get one bonus permanently with each skin purchase. We hope that this will also help make the game easier to play.

Building Balance

Various adjustments have been made to further highlight the characteristics of buildings with high penetration. Now, when monsters with high defense appear, the use of these buildings becomes even more important. In addition, the ability to prevent the target from recovering has been added to several buildings, improving it to be used more strategically.

Module Balance

While adjusting the efficiency of the overall modules, the options of modules that were too complex were simplified to make the utilization of each module more clear. In addition, by reorganizing the modules that had been of low use in the past, various modules have been improved so that various modules can be utilized.

Shield Balance

The shield values ​​of all monsters have been rebalanced. The shield of monsters with high HP and low DEF was set to low, and the shield of monsters with low HP and high DEF was set to high.

Improvements

  • A new "Low Spec Mode" has been added. You can find the Low Spec Mode in the [Graphics] tab of the options screen. Low Spec Mode hides all props, greatly improving the performance of the game.
  • Power information has been added to the lander information in [Lander] tab in Lab screen.
  • All buildings and monsters now attack non-invulnerable targets first if possible.
  • An effect has been added to indicate when the lander is recovering.
  • An effect has been added when the lander is destroyed.
  • An effect that appears whenever a target is successfully defended in a sub-chapter has been added.
  • The game BGM has been renewed.

Balance

Buildings
  • Laser Turret

    ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10

    PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25
  • Frozen Silo

    ATK: 5/7/9 → 5/5/5

    PEN: 15/15/15 → 15/20/25
  • Mine Launcher

    Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 3 seconds
  • Crystal Tower

    ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10

    PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25
  • Energy Ball

    Knockback: 100/175/250 → 150/200/250
  • Beam Turret

    Range: 400/400/400 → 350/350/350
  • High Frequency Generator

    Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
  • Air Blaster

    PEN: 5/10/15 → 10/13/16
  • Chain Launcher

    Resources: 90 → 100

    ATK: 18/23/26 → 10/11/12

    PEN: 12/16/20 → 12/20/28

    Range: 300/325/350 → 250/275/300
  • Ion Cannon

    Knockback: 20/35/50 → 40/45/50
  • Vulcan Cannon

    Range: 350 → 325
  • Multi-Laser Turret

    PEN: 15 → 35
  • Heat Laser Turret

    PEN: 20 → 30
  • Freezing Rifle Turret

    PEN: 25 → 30

    Range: 325 → 300
  • Chaos Ball

    Delay: 275 → 250

    Range 375 → 325
  • Gravity Sphere

    Fractured projectile speed: 3.5 → 4
  • Binder

    ATK: 26 → 14

    PEN: 12 → 32

    Range: 375 → 325
  • Exploder

    Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
  • Armor Breaker

    Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
  • Killing Fields

    ATK: 35 → 40

    Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
  • Eliminator

    PEN: 20 → 25
Skills
  • Air Drop I/II

    Number of applicable buildings: 1 → 2
Modules
  • Iron Bumper

    Resources: +15 → +10
  • Signal Booster

    Shield: +25 → +30
  • Energy Emitter

    Shield: +10 → +25
  • Storage Battery

    DEF: -3 → -5

    Shield: +20 → +50
  • Plasma Generator

    Shield: +50 → +75
  • Fuel Rod

    HP: -50 → -75

    Option removed: DEF -2
  • Scaly Protector

    HP: +80 → +75

    DEF: +4 → +5
  • Carbon Case

    Resources: +35 → +30
  • Prism Plus

    Shield: +25 → +75
  • Apple Chip

    HP: +100 → +175
  • Orange Chip

    Shield: +25 → +50
  • Solar Kit

    HP: -75 → -100

    Shield: -25 → -40

    ATK: -2 → -3
  • Particle Shield

    Resources: +30 → +25

    Shield: +30 → +50
  • Prism Prime

    Shield: +35 → 100
  • Super Cube

    Resources: +60 → +50

    Option removed: HP recovery +10
  • Frozen Circuit Board

    PEN: -5 → -3
  • Cranberry Core

    Delay: +50 → +25

    Option removed: PEN +5
  • Blueberry Core

    Delay: +15 → +10
  • BlackBerry Core

    Option removed: Shield -100

    Option removed: Range -25
  • Raspberry Core

    Option removed: PEN -5
  • Magic Pipe

    Resources: +50 → +40

    Option removed: 10% damage reduction
  • Infinite Duct Tape

    HP: -100 → -125

    Shield: -25 → -50

    HP Recovery: +15 → +5
  • Secret Heart

    HP Recovery: +10 → +15
  • Angel Wing

    Resources: +70 → +50

    Delay: -35 → -30

    Range: +75 → +200

    Option removed: Attack +15%

    Option removed: PEN +3
  • Leaf of Life

    Resources: +45 → +50

    HP: +100 → +50

    Shield: +10 → +50

    Option removed: HP recovery +30

    Option removed: +5 shield recovery

    Option added: 25% damage reduction
  • Ancient Sliver

    ATK: +25% → +35%

    Option removed: delay -25%
  • Blazing Feather

    Resources: +80 → +70

    Shield: -50 → -100

    PEN: +8 → +10
  • Shimmery Scale

    HP: +20% → +25%

    Option removed: Attack -5
  • Space Distorter

    Resources: +50 → +60

    Delay: +5% → -30%

    Range: +150 → +50

    Option removed: Delay -25

    Option removed: 25% damage reduction
  • Fallen Star

    Resources: +80 → +50

    ATK: +5 → +7

    Target stun chance: 10% → 5%

    Option removed: Attack +10%

    Option removed: PEN +5
  • Tenacious Root

    Resources: +85 → +70

    HP: +200 → +250

    HP Recovery: +45 → +40

    Option removed: DEF +2
  • Meteor Drive

    Resources: +60 → +50

    Range: -50 → -25

    Option removed: HP recovery +40

    Option removed: +10 shield recovery

    Option removed: 5% chance to stun target
  • Ancient Slab

    Resources: +80 → +75

    Shield Recovery: +15 → +20

    Option removed: Shield +25%

    Option removed: HP recovery +20

    Added option: DEF +15

    Added option: Shield +150
  • Void Generator

    Resources: +50 → +55

    Delay: -20% → -50%

    Option removed: Attack -10

    Option removed: PEN -5

    Option added: Attack -25%
2nd Chapter
  • Platinum Trophy

    Number of medals required: 40 → 35
3rd Chapter
  • Jellyfish

    HP: 115 → 100

    HP recover: 10 → 5

    Ability removed: Chance to fire projectiles when hit

    Ability added: Maximum damage taken is limited to 25
4th Chapter
  • Desert Cobra

    HP: 105 → 100
  • Desert Spider

    HP: 125 → 105

    DEF: 3 → 5
7th Chapter
  • 5~10% decrease in difficulty of all stages
  • Polar Bear

    HP: 1600 → 1400

    DEF: 40 → 30

    Ability removed: Maximum damage taken is limited to 40

    Ability added: Recover 40 HP per second
2nd Sub-chapter
  • Red Carpet

    HP: 95 → 110

    Invincible duration: 10 seconds → 8 seconds
  • Accordion

    HP: 75 → 70
  • Trumpet

    HP: 75 → 80

    DEF: 40 → 35
  • Bass Drum

    HP: 220 → 200

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where EXP were not awarded when clearing a stage in Challenge Mode.
  • Fixed an issue where some building slot buttons were in the wrong place in the Hangar menu.
  • Fixed the issue where the icon of the upper defense target building was displayed incorrectly in sub-chapters.
  • The wall attack button is no longer activated when clicking on a building that cannot attack a wall.
  • Fixed the drone not automatically repairing walls created with items.
  • Drones no longer move to construct buildings they are dropping by Air Drop.
  • Fixed a problem that occurred when using two or more items of the same type and restarting the game.
  • Fixed the issue where camera was intermittently cut off when clearing the game.
  • Fixed the issue that the additional damage of "Crystal Tower" and "Eliminator" was not applied.
  • Fixed the issue where the attack modes of "Beam Tower", "Chain Launcher", and "Binder" would always work with their default target mode settings only.
  • Fixed the issue that the wall attack function of "Beam Tower" did not work.
  • Fixed the issue where the sub projectile was fired in the wrong way when the attack of "Gravity Spear" was hit.
  • Fixed the issue that "Candle" in the 2nd sub-chapter boss stage was not affected by some skills.
  • Some translation errors have been fixed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

Changed files in this update

Broken Universe Content Depot 1487681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.