Update: v.0.11.15

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.11.15, has arrived.
This update includes many balance changes and bug fixes along with the addition of skin content. 😊
Change the look of your landers and drones with new skins! By purchasing each skin, you can permanently acquire effects that benefit the game. 🎁
By emphasizing the characteristics of buildings with high penetrating power, their utility becomes more important when monsters with high defense appear. The ability to prevent the target from healing has been added to some buildings to make them more strategically used, and major bugs related to buildings have also been fixed. 😄
The performance of the module has been reorganized so that it can be utilized more generally, and in particular, the options of modules with too complex options have been simplified to make the utilization clearer. 🧩😎
Finally, we added a "Low Spec Mode" for some low spec environments, corrected the balance of overly demanding monsters, and adjusted the difficulty of chapter 7 and sub-chapters. 😊
Update Plan
In order to make the "Exploration" content richer, the update of the 3rd sub-chapter has been postponed to the official release update. Instead, we want to augment our Exploration content by adding content such as "Daily Exploration". Main Chapter 8 will be added in version 0.12 as scheduled, and will also add previously canceled "Renovation" content. Through Renovation, player can further upgrade the performance of the building that has been maximum enhanced. Also, for the "Armory" content, we plan to split the update into two phases and roll it out first in version 0.12.
v.0.11.15 Patch Note
Skin Contents
New Skin Contents have been added with a total of 9 skins. The skins change the appearance of the lander, drone, and UI at the top of the game. Player can also get one bonus permanently with each skin purchase. We hope that this will also help make the game easier to play.
Building Balance
Various adjustments have been made to further highlight the characteristics of buildings with high penetration. Now, when monsters with high defense appear, the use of these buildings becomes even more important. In addition, the ability to prevent the target from recovering has been added to several buildings, improving it to be used more strategically.
Module Balance
While adjusting the efficiency of the overall modules, the options of modules that were too complex were simplified to make the utilization of each module more clear. In addition, by reorganizing the modules that had been of low use in the past, various modules have been improved so that various modules can be utilized.
Shield Balance
The shield values of all monsters have been rebalanced. The shield of monsters with high HP and low DEF was set to low, and the shield of monsters with low HP and high DEF was set to high.
Improvements
- A new "Low Spec Mode" has been added. You can find the Low Spec Mode in the [Graphics] tab of the options screen. Low Spec Mode hides all props, greatly improving the performance of the game.
- Power information has been added to the lander information in [Lander] tab in Lab screen.
- All buildings and monsters now attack non-invulnerable targets first if possible.
- An effect has been added to indicate when the lander is recovering.
- An effect has been added when the lander is destroyed.
- An effect that appears whenever a target is successfully defended in a sub-chapter has been added.
- The game BGM has been renewed.
Balance
Buildings
- Laser Turret
ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10
PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25
- Frozen Silo
ATK: 5/7/9 → 5/5/5
PEN: 15/15/15 → 15/20/25
- Mine Launcher
Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 3 seconds
- Crystal Tower
ATK: 10/13/15 → 10/10/10
PEN: 7/9/11 → 9/18/25
- Energy Ball
Knockback: 100/175/250 → 150/200/250
- Beam Turret
Range: 400/400/400 → 350/350/350
- High Frequency Generator
Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
- Air Blaster
PEN: 5/10/15 → 10/13/16
- Chain Launcher
Resources: 90 → 100
ATK: 18/23/26 → 10/11/12
PEN: 12/16/20 → 12/20/28
Range: 300/325/350 → 250/275/300
- Ion Cannon
Knockback: 20/35/50 → 40/45/50
- Vulcan Cannon
Range: 350 → 325
- Multi-Laser Turret
PEN: 15 → 35
- Heat Laser Turret
PEN: 20 → 30
- Freezing Rifle Turret
PEN: 25 → 30
Range: 325 → 300
- Chaos Ball
Delay: 275 → 250
Range 375 → 325
- Gravity Sphere
Fractured projectile speed: 3.5 → 4
- Binder
ATK: 26 → 14
PEN: 12 → 32
Range: 375 → 325
- Exploder
Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
- Armor Breaker
Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
- Killing Fields
ATK: 35 → 40
Ability added: Prevents target from healing for 5 seconds
- Eliminator
PEN: 20 → 25
Skills
- Air Drop I/II
Number of applicable buildings: 1 → 2
Modules
- Iron Bumper
Resources: +15 → +10
- Signal Booster
Shield: +25 → +30
- Energy Emitter
Shield: +10 → +25
- Storage Battery
DEF: -3 → -5
Shield: +20 → +50
- Plasma Generator
Shield: +50 → +75
- Fuel Rod
HP: -50 → -75
Option removed: DEF -2
- Scaly Protector
HP: +80 → +75
DEF: +4 → +5
- Carbon Case
Resources: +35 → +30
- Prism Plus
Shield: +25 → +75
- Apple Chip
HP: +100 → +175
- Orange Chip
Shield: +25 → +50
- Solar Kit
HP: -75 → -100
Shield: -25 → -40
ATK: -2 → -3
- Particle Shield
Resources: +30 → +25
Shield: +30 → +50
- Prism Prime
Shield: +35 → 100
- Super Cube
Resources: +60 → +50
Option removed: HP recovery +10
- Frozen Circuit Board
PEN: -5 → -3
- Cranberry Core
Delay: +50 → +25
Option removed: PEN +5
- Blueberry Core
Delay: +15 → +10
- BlackBerry Core
Option removed: Shield -100
Option removed: Range -25
- Raspberry Core
Option removed: PEN -5
- Magic Pipe
Resources: +50 → +40
Option removed: 10% damage reduction
- Infinite Duct Tape
HP: -100 → -125
Shield: -25 → -50
HP Recovery: +15 → +5
- Secret Heart
HP Recovery: +10 → +15
- Angel Wing
Resources: +70 → +50
Delay: -35 → -30
Range: +75 → +200
Option removed: Attack +15%
Option removed: PEN +3
- Leaf of Life
Resources: +45 → +50
HP: +100 → +50
Shield: +10 → +50
Option removed: HP recovery +30
Option removed: +5 shield recovery
Option added: 25% damage reduction
- Ancient Sliver
ATK: +25% → +35%
Option removed: delay -25%
- Blazing Feather
Resources: +80 → +70
Shield: -50 → -100
PEN: +8 → +10
- Shimmery Scale
HP: +20% → +25%
Option removed: Attack -5
- Space Distorter
Resources: +50 → +60
Delay: +5% → -30%
Range: +150 → +50
Option removed: Delay -25
Option removed: 25% damage reduction
- Fallen Star
Resources: +80 → +50
ATK: +5 → +7
Target stun chance: 10% → 5%
Option removed: Attack +10%
Option removed: PEN +5
- Tenacious Root
Resources: +85 → +70
HP: +200 → +250
HP Recovery: +45 → +40
Option removed: DEF +2
- Meteor Drive
Resources: +60 → +50
Range: -50 → -25
Option removed: HP recovery +40
Option removed: +10 shield recovery
Option removed: 5% chance to stun target
- Ancient Slab
Resources: +80 → +75
Shield Recovery: +15 → +20
Option removed: Shield +25%
Option removed: HP recovery +20
Added option: DEF +15
Added option: Shield +150
- Void Generator
Resources: +50 → +55
Delay: -20% → -50%
Option removed: Attack -10
Option removed: PEN -5
Option added: Attack -25%
2nd Chapter
- Platinum Trophy
Number of medals required: 40 → 35
3rd Chapter
- Jellyfish
HP: 115 → 100
HP recover: 10 → 5
Ability removed: Chance to fire projectiles when hit
Ability added: Maximum damage taken is limited to 25
4th Chapter
- Desert Cobra
HP: 105 → 100
- Desert Spider
HP: 125 → 105
DEF: 3 → 5
7th Chapter
- 5~10% decrease in difficulty of all stages
- Polar Bear
HP: 1600 → 1400
DEF: 40 → 30
Ability removed: Maximum damage taken is limited to 40
Ability added: Recover 40 HP per second
2nd Sub-chapter
- Red Carpet
HP: 95 → 110
Invincible duration: 10 seconds → 8 seconds
- Accordion
HP: 75 → 70
- Trumpet
HP: 75 → 80
DEF: 40 → 35
- Bass Drum
HP: 220 → 200
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where EXP were not awarded when clearing a stage in Challenge Mode.
- Fixed an issue where some building slot buttons were in the wrong place in the Hangar menu.
- Fixed the issue where the icon of the upper defense target building was displayed incorrectly in sub-chapters.
- The wall attack button is no longer activated when clicking on a building that cannot attack a wall.
- Fixed the drone not automatically repairing walls created with items.
- Drones no longer move to construct buildings they are dropping by Air Drop.
- Fixed a problem that occurred when using two or more items of the same type and restarting the game.
- Fixed the issue where camera was intermittently cut off when clearing the game.
- Fixed the issue that the additional damage of "Crystal Tower" and "Eliminator" was not applied.
- Fixed the issue where the attack modes of "Beam Tower", "Chain Launcher", and "Binder" would always work with their default target mode settings only.
- Fixed the issue that the wall attack function of "Beam Tower" did not work.
- Fixed the issue where the sub projectile was fired in the wrong way when the attack of "Gravity Spear" was hit.
- Fixed the issue that "Candle" in the 2nd sub-chapter boss stage was not affected by some skills.
- Some translation errors have been fixed.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update