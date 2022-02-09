v1.7.5 Experimental I

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Another update so soon after 1.7.3? Yes, because there are again some problems that we were able to fix thanks to your help and that shouldn't be put on hold until the next big update 1.8. ;)

There are also some improvements and adjustments that did not make it into version 1.7.3.

Today we start with the corresponding EXPERIMENTAL version. The final update will probably be released in 2 weeks. Depending on how the Experimental version goes, of course.

What's in it?

Among other things, the Empyriopedia has been updated with all the important information about each status effect, medical equipment and items! All information can now be found again in the groups Afflictions, Benefits and Medical Items / Devices. In addition, minor adjustments have been made here. For more details, see the list below.

From now on, it is also possible to call up a browser tab in the game. The CustomPlayerTab can be configured with a link and tab name. You will find the new button called "REPORT" in the top right corner of the player inventory!

Many more changes and adjustments can be found in the full list below.

Important: Please note that all our Official Server will be wiped with this release.

As always please note:

v1.7.5 (Build 3702)

Changes/Additions: Gameplay

Added:: PDA Descriptions can now contain images within the description text (insert with {imagename.ext})

Updated PoisonFood & Indigestion values for ItemsConfig.ecf

Updated: Registry and teleporter windows now sort the playfield entries (left content) alphabetically

Added: Information about BuffMod to head area of ItemsConfig.ecf

Added: Information about currently available INSTANCE settings added to example playfield

Renamed folder 'InstanceTaipane' into 'ExampleInstance' ( ../content/playfields/ )

Added: Medical Station Type 1 now cures PoisonBit (Stage 2)

Added: Medical Station Type 4 now cures EndoParasite Stage 2 and 3, RadiationOverload

Added a wearoff margin for RadiationOverload, as well as a cleansing effect on it for Scanner3

Updated Localization: Main loca, Dialogues, PDA (as of 08 02 2022)

Changed: Removed Intoxication chance from AkuaWine

Changed: Necrosis does not create Mutilation when healed anymore

Changed: Mineral Synth Lab and Bunker admin cores are now pre-damaged (2)

Changed: Underground Bunker: added ladder at entry ara so players without jetpack do not get trapped (2)

Changed: Prisoner (Dr. Mandor) on Heidelberg now drops report also when killed (unintentionally! ;) ) (2)

Changed: TOP: Root Beer Formular now removed after delivery (1)

NOTE: There is a known issue of the Zirax troops NOT spawning on TOP Distillery when playing the Non-English version.

NOTE: There is a known issue of chapter-activated missions not re-activating when they were deactivated manually (Fix > (1) )

(1) = requires manual PDA.yaml update to work: Exit all missions > Open console > type in 'pda rd' to reload PDA.yaml definitions.

(2) = change only works for new savegames AND on playfields that have not been visited before the update in ongoing savegames.

Changes/Additions: Configs and Technical

Respawn at medic station: the search for a medic station is limited now to the local solar system as on big servers the DB query takes too long (which could lead to timeouts.)

Dynamic code support change (for dialogues features + Mod.XXX): Updated compiler that works with all current Dialogue features & especially Mod.XXX

DialogueSystem: first implementation of supporting a RESET parameter to allow restarting a

state with a reset of the dialogue:

GotoAndReset

state with a reset of the dialogue: GotoAndReset Console command reloaddata/rd: added reload of items, blocks and materials. Attention: this will work only for changing existing entities!

Instances: added yaml property 'EnterWithEmptyInventory' that will block any player that has items in his inventory/toolbelt

Modded player props head can now specify a bundle name starting with @ f.e. PropHead=@bundle/hat

ModApi: better log of execution exception- DB optimization: not writing ground AI, items and drones to DB any more as the DB table with entities gets too big in MP games

Sqlite DB: added possibility for parallel read queries. This will decrease the waiting times for long lasting queries for other clients esp. in MP.

Enhanced ecf file format to accept multi-line <CDATA> sections of raw content

allows, for example, to use naturally written C# code in dialogues

note: as with block comments no other content is allowed after the closing tag

Added gameoptions.yaml parameter 'CustomPlayerTab' that allows to add a button in the players window that opens a HTML page:

An example of how to use: add CustomPlayerTab: "Google;https://www.google.com/" to gameoptions.yaml, then in player window, right of the "Suit Constructor" button there will be a new button that displays the specified website when clicked:

Fixes:

CV pulse laser wrong collision model.

AI space vessels self destruct after ram into any static object

Device with animation can push the player into blocks

Main menu not showing correct background image

Exception spam when AlienBug01V2 is used in a POI

Fixed blood particles not showing up any more (because of caching)

Network communication: small fix to not hold a reference to a chunk object too long

Symmetry plane position not saved when using multiple symmetry planes

Selection tools not cutting correctly

Jetpack doesn't turn ON after leaving the elevator in space.

Signals changed by dialogue and used by logic circuits don't work in MP

ModAPI Entity.DockedTo throws NullReferenceException when used with entities that are not docked to anything

ModAPI Spawning a structure with Request_Entity_Spawn sets the ships rotation sensitivity to 0

Downgraded console IdMapping error log to normal logs

Continuous NPC sounds can be heard by the client in Co-op mode

Color/Texture issues on Lava, LavaNascent & MoonDesert playfields

Certain letters in BP Group menu leads to letter not typed

Fixed: A Glacial Grave: task on entering snow planet was not set up in correct order (1)

Changes:

Added CustomPlayerTab where you can report bugs inside the scenario

Update PDA & added some new pictures

Disabled Christmas Event

Added Galaxy Territories

Added icon for Explorer Token

Added icons for Credibility Tokens (Farr, Kriel, Pirates, Polaris, Traders Guild, UCH and Zirax)

Updated Config Files

