Update v.1.0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8171786 · Last edited 9 February 2022 – 11:19:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travellers:

Happy New Year of the Tiger to all! We’re back with energy and bring a quick update today.

It fixes some lingering issues from the previous version, including some Questline Improvements and Text Fixes, as well as a tweak of talent buffs display update.

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

NEW CHANGES

Added new guidance for the final boss challenge in Karakorum Mountains

Talent buffs - [Friend of Beasts][Collaboration]&[Spirit Communicator] now will be displayed in the troop skill bar

The effect of skills [Lawless Sword] & [Lawless Shield] now changes to level up with your HP and ATK power

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug caused unexpected Utar abuse by trades after the talent has been fully lighted up

Fixed a bug that caused [Blackblood Crystal] would be still displayed in the quest list after completing it

Fixed a bug where the monster would still be generated even the quest - Wolf Den of Umbra Cliffs has not been given

Fixed a bug that caused the animation of Threnody warp would permanently exist in some locations of Zagros Mountains

Fixed a bug where the potion merchant being called scroll merchant in EN version

OPTIMIZATIONS

Optimized text description of Quest - Snow Caverns

Optimized some locations of key entrances and navigation lines in the map - Ifrit Domain

Optimized the map collision in Khamsin Village

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!