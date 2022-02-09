Hi Travellers:
Happy New Year of the Tiger to all! We’re back with energy and bring a quick update today.
It fixes some lingering issues from the previous version, including some Questline Improvements and Text Fixes, as well as a tweak of talent buffs display update.
For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:
2022-02-09 Update v.1.0.1.3
NEW CHANGES
-
Added new guidance for the final boss challenge in Karakorum Mountains
-
Talent buffs - [Friend of Beasts][Collaboration]&[Spirit Communicator] now will be displayed in the troop skill bar
- The effect of skills [Lawless Sword] & [Lawless Shield] now changes to level up with your HP and ATK power
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed a bug caused unexpected Utar abuse by trades after the talent has been fully lighted up
-
Fixed a bug that caused [Blackblood Crystal] would be still displayed in the quest list after completing it
-
Fixed a bug where the monster would still be generated even the quest - Wolf Den of Umbra Cliffs has not been given
-
Fixed a bug that caused the animation of Threnody warp would permanently exist in some locations of Zagros Mountains
-
Fixed a bug where the potion merchant being called scroll merchant in EN version
OPTIMIZATIONS
-
Optimized text description of Quest - Snow Caverns
-
Optimized some locations of key entrances and navigation lines in the map - Ifrit Domain
-
Optimized the map collision in Khamsin Village
If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!
Changed depots in review_build branch