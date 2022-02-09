Update on February 9th

Dear Commander: We expect to stop the game and update the game at 8:00 pm on February 9th, Beijing time. The update is expected to take 10-20 minutes. If there is any delay, we will notify you through the announcement. Please pay attention to your game progress, thank you understand! A compensation code will be sent after the update is complete!

【Hero Optimization】

Shield of Twins: The ultimate move is reduced from 70% of the target's lost HP to 25% of the target's lost HP

Exotic Merchant: Fixed the problem that the skill of Rescue and Help the Dangerous did abnormal damage.

White Dragon: Tried to fix the situation where White Dragon's charge skill caused card action.

Slime: Correctly display the buff provided by Slime Aura.

【System Optimization】

Explore levels:

The control of the characters in the boss battle of the main stage has been cancelled.

Reward adjustment: Adjusted the difficulty of levels after Chapter 2.

Unlocked level adjustments for auto-propulsion and double speed

Adjusted the acquisition method of double speed, and changed to clear the designated level or purchase the lifetime card to get it

Auto-advance and auto-ultimate functions are merged

Misty Mountains:

Adjusted the number of monster kills required to activate bosses and switch levels.

Suncalling Tower:

Reward adjustment: Adjusted the output of summon tickets for some levels

Secret Treasure:

Fixed an issue where the last treasure reward was displayed incorrectly.

main mission:

Decreased the amount of locked stone rewards in the main quest

Login on 7th:

Adjusted the number of daily logins for quarters supply rewards

Text optimization:

Modify commander mission crusade mission description

【Bug fix】

Fix the problem that the lifetime card cannot be purchased in the mall

The endless corridor has not learned skills, and entering the level causes lag

Fix offline hang up consumption and display errors

Commander's special training corridor clearance mission count is incorrect

Arena hero position

Equipment effect residual effect problem

Difficulty unlocking refresh is not timely

Incorrect number of support badge rewards

Fixed the problem that treasures could not receive rewards

Fixed some achievement progress issues