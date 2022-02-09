version 1.6.5 update

Changelog

Added registry verification purchase function, fixed the problem of prompting to run steam verification in the previous two versions, the registry verification function will only be used when the storage configuration fails, and double insurance prevents the verification problem from being prompted all the time

The myfinder rendering is changed to the old version, a button is a window, and there is no animation when the buttons are sorted, moved and switched colors, because WinUI is not used, but GPU resources are saved and the rotating screen will no longer display abnormally

Fix the problem that the preferences window and window preview function are not displayed on the rotating screen

Fixed icon not centered vertically when volume slider is muted

Optimize the transition animation when continuously switching maximized windows in myfinder immersive mode

The right-click menu of the dock icon is added to no longer display the progress bar of this program, preventing individual icon progress bars from twitching and displaying errors

Fixed the occasional crash of the folder interface

Fix the issue that the launchpad is automatically hidden after being displayed in some cases

The dock icon is rendered with a static texture, saving the burden on the graphics card

Fixed some local language translation problems in the previous version

It was originally planned to be updated yesterday, but suddenly VS2022 could not be compiled. Finally, it was good to toss until more than 9 pm. The reason is that I set the virtual memory to manually change it to 8G the day before yesterday, so it was not enough when compiling yesterday. VS2022 uses WinUI Post-compilation requires nearly 30G of virtual memory.

Add custom icon design function, you can design your own icons with masks, and then edit them and share them to the creative workshop with one click. At the same time, icons of other processes can be added to the icon folder of the theme package. After switching the theme, the icons of all processes on the dock can be switched in the theme, or you can automatically switch to the subscribed icon after subscribing to a single icon.

Finally, there are those who will not set the message prompt, you can see this screenshot, the right-click menu is set to the message prompt program, and the bug of the new version was found when this screenshot was taken.......