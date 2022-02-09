Northern Lights 0.5.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past days! Full changelog below:
-
Improved books researching UX
-
Improved some localization strings in German Language
-
Fixed an issue causing time passing to not affect items and objects in distant locations
-
Fixed an issue causing mapping pieces to disappear after player death
-
Fixed an issue causing inventory to leave player paused after exit
-
Fixed an issue with quest hud text wrapping
-
Fixed an issue causing death to not occur if player is interacting with an object
-
[spoiler]Fixed an issue causing Lookout Tower at Yurak Hills to not reveal in some cases[/spoiler]
-
[spoiler]Fixed an issue with Research Camp questline[/spoiler]
Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update