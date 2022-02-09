 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 9 February 2022

Northern Lights 0.5.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past days! Full changelog below:

  • Improved books researching UX

  • Improved some localization strings in German Language

  • Fixed an issue causing time passing to not affect items and objects in distant locations

  • Fixed an issue causing mapping pieces to disappear after player death

  • Fixed an issue causing inventory to leave player paused after exit

  • Fixed an issue with quest hud text wrapping

  • Fixed an issue causing death to not occur if player is interacting with an object

  • [spoiler]Fixed an issue causing Lookout Tower at Yurak Hills to not reveal in some cases[/spoiler]

  • [spoiler]Fixed an issue with Research Camp questline[/spoiler]

Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!

Happy playing!

