Barbarossa Patch 1.11.6 - Checksum: 630e | LIVE | Patch Notes

Patch 1.11.6 "Barbarossa"
Balance
Flattened tank chassis IC cost, raising earlier chassis by 10-20%, up to no change at later chassis.
Transport planes now cost fuel to run.
Reduced truck damage from logistics strike mission by approx 30%, reduced train damage from logistics strike mission by approx 15%
Modding
Fixed dynamic modifiers not returning localized keys when supplied
set_nationality effect will no longer check if the character is 'available' in the target country before transferring them
set_nationality on characters will no longer cause their owning country to reset to their original country on loading savegame. This addresses several CTDs and some unexpected behaviour
Stability & Performance
Fixed OOS and other subtle issues caused by bad ordering of logistics stockpile in deployment logic
Fixed CTD with mods that fire leaders without giving AI a proper 7 days notice period
Liberal use of diplomatic_relation in script will not longer slowly corrupt memory, triggering random CTD and OOS
Bugfix
- Fixed CTD when clicking on provinces with no owner (mods only)
Changed files in this update