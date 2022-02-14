 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hearts of Iron IV update for 14 February 2022

Barbarossa Patch 1.11.6 - Checksum: 630e | LIVE | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8171573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.11.6 "Barbarossa"

Balance

  • Flattened tank chassis IC cost, raising earlier chassis by 10-20%, up to no change at later chassis.

  • Transport planes now cost fuel to run.

  • Reduced truck damage from logistics strike mission by approx 30%, reduced train damage from logistics strike mission by approx 15%

Modding

  • Fixed dynamic modifiers not returning localized keys when supplied

  • set_nationality effect will no longer check if the character is 'available' in the target country before transferring them

  • set_nationality on characters will no longer cause their owning country to reset to their original country on loading savegame. This addresses several CTDs and some unexpected behaviour

Stability & Performance

  • Fixed OOS and other subtle issues caused by bad ordering of logistics stockpile in deployment logic

  • Fixed CTD with mods that fire leaders without giving AI a proper 7 days notice period

  • Liberal use of diplomatic_relation in script will not longer slowly corrupt memory, triggering random CTD and OOS

Bugfix
  • Fixed CTD when clicking on provinces with no owner (mods only)

Changed files in this update

Hearts of Iron IV Content Depot 394361
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV Windows Depot 394362
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV Linux Depot 394363
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV OSX Depot 394364
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.