Quick Challenge and Additional Character Slots

Hi folks,

Most of the work for this patch is behind the scenes engine tweaks to accomodate the upcoming expansion, but there are also two new additions that are worth discussing briefly.

There are 5 new slots for saving and loading your characters, bringing the slots up to 12. And also in the main menu there is now a new "Quick Challenge" button.

Clicking it will generate a totally random character and also start a 6 stage Gauntlet with 4 Skulls difficulty. The "challenge" in this case is to complete this mode with whatever character was rolled for you. And of course, stick with whatever character was rolled till you complete the mode or die. Needless to say, this is aimed for experienced Erannorth players, as you can end up playing with literally anything.

Lot of progress was done in the upcoming Expansion and it now has a name and a placeholder store page in Steam if you want to wishlist it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1900780/Erannorth_Chronicles__Ancient_Ruins/

Other than that, its estimated ETA is still mid or late Q1/22, and we'll be talking more about it in a future news post. ;)

Patch Notes - 09/02 # 1.033.0