Feb 11th PC Patchnotes

How are you doing Rugby fans?

We're pushing the first update live for the Rugby 22 on Steam. Thanks for your patience, we've had quite a bit of feedback over the days since launch and wanted to make sure we tackled a few concerning issues (including the graphical issues on some AMD cards), that we're happy to say have been resolved.

We'll be back with more tweaks, updates and improvements in the near future. So make sure you stay tuned and get ready for "kick-off" (yes, that too!).

Highlights

• Fixed graphical corruption occurring with some AMD graphics cards

• Stability improvements

• Gameplay balance & other minor tweaks

• Logo and jerseys of the non-official national teams have been improved

Full Patch Notes

Gameplay

• Duration of scrums has been reduced

• Team booster prices have been reduced

• Minor adjustments on knock-ons and goal kicks

• Adjustments on the tackle tutorial to make it easier

• Fixed some players positions in some teams (Toulouse for instance) when preparing the kicker in a ruck

Teams & Players

• Sam Cane’s body has been updated (New Zealand)

• Logo and jerseys of the non-official national teams have been improved

UI/HUD

• Changed some English text: "throw-off" to "kick-off" and "punter" to "kicker"

• Events menu now correctly displays the SP rewards

• Setting the camera options during an online match doesn't update the camera in real time anymore to avoid some issues

• Online – Timers in menus have been increased to 1 minute

Graphics

• Added an option to disable the grass shader

Bug fixes

• Fixed graphical corruption occurring with some AMD graphics cards

• Fixed a crash when going directly from either league or solo menu to the main menu then going back to league or solo menu

• Fixed a crash which could occur during the tutorial kickoff match

• Fixed a crash occurring sometimes after an online multiplayer game

• Fixed a crash occurring during extra time (past 100:00 on the timer)

• Fixed a bug preventing to make progress in the tackling training

• Fixed an issue in stadium 3 (Ripple Stadium) when playing with Top 14 or Pro D2 ads, white lines are now correctly displayed on the real touch lines instead of being shorter than expected

• Fixed an issue with fusioned cards which were still sorted using their previous score instead of the new/post-fusion one

• Fixed an issue with the text of 2 events which were displaying their related name instead of the description text

• Fixed the following missions, which were not progressing as they should: