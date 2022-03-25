 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

电玩捕鱼 update for 25 March 2022

礼包领取

Share · View all patches · Build 8171259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

添加官方QQ：2379527980，即可领取~

PS：添加官方QQ时请备注：电玩捕鱼

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.