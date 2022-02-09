Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.5)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.5 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
I've highlighted the most important changes. Let me know in the comments if you have questions.
Additions
- Added an error message when clicking on the execute button and the mission objective is not complete by the end of the plan
- Added help sections for handguns, sniper rifles and weapon points Wait for the tutorial videos to finish before displaying the play button
Improvements
- Improved the camera obstacle hiding system (increase the width of the hiding effect as you tilt the camera down)
- Improved the default placement of newly bought weapons and grenades
- Lowered the default mission settings object position
- The execution phase now starts paused, allowing player to configure the camera before launching the replay
- Wait for the video to end before displaying the play button in the campaign helps
- Improved the SFX when clicking a button that launches a mission
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed camera move bounds
- Fixed some map assets planning version
- Fixed the character spawn and rest spots not always appearing in the map editor
- Fixed the character spawn orientation
- Fixed the character spawn spots orientation
- Fixed the enemy spawns not always appearing in the map editor
- Fixed the enemies' pathfinding
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch