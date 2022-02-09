Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.5)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.5 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

I've highlighted the most important changes. Let me know in the comments if you have questions.

Additions

Added an error message when clicking on the execute button and the mission objective is not complete by the end of the plan

Added help sections for handguns, sniper rifles and weapon points Wait for the tutorial videos to finish before displaying the play button

Improvements

Improved the camera obstacle hiding system (increase the width of the hiding effect as you tilt the camera down)

Improved the default placement of newly bought weapons and grenades

Lowered the default mission settings object position

The execution phase now starts paused, allowing player to configure the camera before launching the replay

Wait for the video to end before displaying the play button in the campaign helps

Improved the SFX when clicking a button that launches a mission

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed camera move bounds

Fixed some map assets planning version

Fixed the character spawn and rest spots not always appearing in the map editor

Fixed the character spawn orientation

Fixed the character spawn spots orientation

Fixed the enemy spawns not always appearing in the map editor

Fixed the enemies' pathfinding

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.