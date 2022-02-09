Love in the Air in NosVille: Valentine’s Day

Between 9th February (11:00 AM) and 23th February (11:00 AM, CET) we’ve also put together some special Valentine’s Day goodies in the NosMall:
- Party and Detective’s Sets
- Amora’s Specialist Partner Card
- Zombikit Bride Bead
- Skelekat Groom Bead
And as if that weren’t enough, the Wedding Box is 20% off during the event! But you’ll have to dig deeper if you want to buy a Separation Letter, as the price is going up 20%! (Come on, what heartless monster splits up on Valentine’s Day?!)
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
