 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NosTale update for 9 February 2022

Love in the Air in NosVille: Valentine’s Day

Share · View all patches · Build 8171190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Between 9th February (11:00 AM) and 23th February (11:00 AM, CET) we’ve also put together some special Valentine’s Day goodies in the NosMall:

  • Party and Detective’s Sets
  • Amora’s Specialist Partner Card
  • Zombikit Bride Bead
  • Skelekat Groom Bead

And as if that weren’t enough, the Wedding Box is 20% off during the event! But you’ll have to dig deeper if you want to buy a Separation Letter, as the price is going up 20%! (Come on, what heartless monster splits up on Valentine’s Day?!)

Have fun!

The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8171190
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.