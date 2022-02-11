Angeldust v3.19 brings:
– first-person creature riding (and flying!)
– player chat/menu/lag status bubbles
– sprinting movement trail particles
– instant sign-in and telecharging
– better game world lighting
– additional bug fixes and improvements
Angeldust v3.19 update notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
