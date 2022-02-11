 Skip to content

Angeldust update for 11 February 2022

Angeldust v3.19 update notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Angeldust v3.19 brings:

– first-person creature riding (and flying!)

– player chat/menu/lag status bubbles

– sprinting movement trail particles

– instant sign-in and telecharging

– better game world lighting

– additional bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Angeldust Windows Binaries Depot 488442
  • Loading history…
Angeldust macOS Binaries Depot 488443
  • Loading history…
Angeldust Linux Binaries Depot 488444
  • Loading history…
