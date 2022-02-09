 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Project: Gorgon update for 9 February 2022

Update Notes: February 9, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8171060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bug-fix update. Here are the fixes:

  • Fixed bug causing some entities to be invisible and some particle effects to be permanent
  • Fixed issue that prevented monsters from fully loading, causing a permanent loading screen
  • Prevent placing a saddlebag inside of itself
  • Put an ability on cooldown only when the ability successfully completes
  • Added crossbow mods back to crossbows. This also fixes crossbows thinking they are legacy because they have crossbow mods on them
  • Fairies now sit on horses properly
  • Fixed the avatar pictures on the login-screen & persona window when character is on horseback
  • Elevation changes while flying are now smooth when Camera Vertical Smoothing is turned on
  • Remove duplicate "Read more about V.I.P." buttons from UI
  • Bring horse to a full stop before interacting with an object after moving via right-click (and bring the horse to a stop quicker). This fixes the issue with the player attempting to collect something with a delay but not actually collecting the thing
  • Forbid mounting/dismounting while performing an attack. This should prevent some edge-casey bugs that prevent you from using abilities
  • Toggle saddlebag window instead of showing it every time the button is clicked
  • Show floaties again for DoTs on self
  • Properly dismount horse when un-mounted due to a DoT
  • Change "Mount Anxiety Cost -20" to "Mount Anxiety -20" for horse calming abilities
  • the Riding skill gives bonus Max Health and Max Power when active
  • Mount doesn't gain or lose anxiety while the client is still showing the loading screen

Changed files in this update

P:G Windows Depot 342941
  • Loading history…
P:G OSX Depot 342942
  • Loading history…
P:G Linux Depot 342943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.