Update Notes: February 9, 2022

This is a bug-fix update. Here are the fixes:
- Fixed bug causing some entities to be invisible and some particle effects to be permanent
- Fixed issue that prevented monsters from fully loading, causing a permanent loading screen
- Prevent placing a saddlebag inside of itself
- Put an ability on cooldown only when the ability successfully completes
- Added crossbow mods back to crossbows. This also fixes crossbows thinking they are legacy because they have crossbow mods on them
- Fairies now sit on horses properly
- Fixed the avatar pictures on the login-screen & persona window when character is on horseback
- Elevation changes while flying are now smooth when Camera Vertical Smoothing is turned on
- Remove duplicate "Read more about V.I.P." buttons from UI
- Bring horse to a full stop before interacting with an object after moving via right-click (and bring the horse to a stop quicker). This fixes the issue with the player attempting to collect something with a delay but not actually collecting the thing
- Forbid mounting/dismounting while performing an attack. This should prevent some edge-casey bugs that prevent you from using abilities
- Toggle saddlebag window instead of showing it every time the button is clicked
- Show floaties again for DoTs on self
- Properly dismount horse when un-mounted due to a DoT
- Change "Mount Anxiety Cost -20" to "Mount Anxiety -20" for horse calming abilities
- the Riding skill gives bonus Max Health and Max Power when active
- Mount doesn't gain or lose anxiety while the client is still showing the loading screen
Changed files in this update