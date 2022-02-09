 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Metavusking update for 9 February 2022

Metavusking v1.3.4.28 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8170800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Metavusking has been updated to v1.3.4.28!

Patch note

  • PC mode will be added.
  • You can play games without a VR Headset.
  • Live view/Basic view can adjust the performance screen.
  • Basic keyboard/mouse control key support.
  • Support for full screen and window mode.
  • Transliteration will be added.
  • When setting up an English(US) language, show the Transliteration.
  • The UI for song selection will be reorganized.
  • Add a song thumbnail.
  • Add the display function only for the songs you have.
  • Song title/Singer English version support.
  • The settings will be reorganized.
  • The volume of the microphone, the volume of the accompaniment, etc.
  • Other additional items will be modified.
  • Add some UI interaction effects and modify functions.
  • Add pop-up information, adjust the spacing of sentences, etc.

Changed files in this update

Metavusking Content Depot 1690041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.