Metavusking v1.3.4.28 Released

Metavusking has been updated to v1.3.4.28!
Patch note
- PC mode will be added.
- You can play games without a VR Headset.
- Live view/Basic view can adjust the performance screen.
- Basic keyboard/mouse control key support.
- Support for full screen and window mode.
- Transliteration will be added.
- When setting up an English(US) language, show the Transliteration.
- The UI for song selection will be reorganized.
- Add a song thumbnail.
- Add the display function only for the songs you have.
- Song title/Singer English version support.
- The settings will be reorganized.
- The volume of the microphone, the volume of the accompaniment, etc.
- Other additional items will be modified.
- Add some UI interaction effects and modify functions.
- Add pop-up information, adjust the spacing of sentences, etc.
Changed files in this update