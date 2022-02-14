Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Content Update v0.4.1

Dear Protectors of the Light,

We loved seeing how excited you all were to start obliterating those pesky nightmares with the new Siege Catapult Unit in our last Content Update.

With that, for this Patch update we focused on Quality of Life improvements for the Siege Catapult so the experience continues to get better and better. We have added extra Visuals around the Unit to clearly depict the min and max projectile range, along with some updated animations to make it behave in a more realistic manner.

You will notice on the Custom Hardship screen, the UI has been updated and is now Dynamic. If you hover over any of the Hardship icons, the description of it will display underneath the bottom row of icons. We have left plenty of space there to add in extra Hardships in the future!

Along with the improvement changes, we have put effort into squashing as many bugs as possible for this Update. There are some known issues which we have listed and aim to address in the V0.5.0 Update.

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

New Dynamic UI for Hardship icons on the Custom Difficulty select screen.

Improved the projectile speed for the Siege Catapult.

Buffering for Commands implemented when the Siege Catapult moves from Siege to Mobile mode.

Improved the Siege Catapult reload Animation.

Visual added to show the Range of the Siege Catapult.

Corrected the wording and spelling for the 'Resourceful' Blessing description.

Localisation improvements for non-English languages.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that would occur from using Aelis' Loyal Guards or Eradicate Abilities.

Fixed a crash that would occur when building on top of Units on the edge of the Map.

Fixed a crash that would occur when ejecting Units from Multiple Towers.

Fixed a crash that would occur when two archers are spawned from the same Barracks.

Fixed a crash that would occur when using Shift + Command.

Fixed a crash that would occur when Arbalests attack.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Siege Catapults can be moved in Siege mode after auto-attacking enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Siege Catapult could be researched without having the Stone Keep Upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the Siege Catapult Damage values were not updating correctly when changing modes.

Fixed an issue where The Loyal Guards are displayed as Units.

Fixed an issue where the Nightmare Fuel Blessing does not fully heal Horrified Units.

Fixed an issue where the Day Break Blessing does not apply the correct Emboldened percentage buff to Units.

Fixed an issue where the Stalemate timer would not end on the Final Night.

Fixed an issue where Enemies are getting stuck during Death Nights.

Fixed an issue where the Shift-Right Click Move commands were not functioning.

Fixed an issue where Units would not move when commanded.

Fixed an issue where Units were not patrolling when using the patrol Group Commands.

Fixed an issue where using the Map keyboard shortcut whilst in the Pause menu will toggle the map size.

Fixed an issue when using the Next Building buttons, the type of Building that had been selected will change.

Fixed an issue where Target Priority was listed as "Attack Command" under the Hotkey Overrides menu.

Fixed an issue where the text ‘FPS’ would show next to the Frame Rate value in the Max Frame Rate sub-menu.

Fixed an issue where Horrified Units were displaying incorrect debuff Statistic values.

Fixed a UI issue where the Unit Movement Speed Statistics were showing a higher value than what has been applied to the Units.

Fixed an issue where the heading of the Skill in the Skill Tree would split over two lines.

Fixed a UI issue where the Horrified Statistics were not showing the correct value.

Fixed an issue where the Siege Factory research overlaps the UI bounds in non-English Languages.

Fixed an issue where the Rigged Defences description overlaps the UI bounds on the Blessing menu in some non-English languages

Fixed an issue where the Two for One description overlaps the UI bounds on the Blessing menu in some non-English languages.

Known Issues

Using the 1600x1000 window mode resolution and than pressing F11 to Full Screen make the bottom side of the UI inaccessible.

Terminal Darkness Malice is decreasing Emboldening progress on Units that are already Emboldened.

The Last Stand Blessing does not update the Units Statistics UI.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

