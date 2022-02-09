08/Feb/2022 update and event

The servers of Retro Three Kingdoms : ASIA#1, North America#1, EU#1 will be suspended for maintenance from 08/FEB/2022 22:00 (PST) to 09/FEB/2022 00:00 (PST). We suggest that you log out in advance and enter the game again after the maintenance.
-
Fixed an error where 「King of SHANYUE」 missions were not actived once a day
-
Corrected so that 「jasper」 was obtained instead of 「malachite」 obtained in [headquarter zone of LuoYang]
-
The number of 「West region's book」 requirements for [The Western Regions] missions has been reduced from 50 to 15.
-
An NPC in charge of event reservation has been created at the entrance of the government office.
Changed files in this update