1.1 Namucuo journey

Namucuo is the source of life in the Potala world. The holy lake of heaven breeds the creatures in the Potala world. The emperor of God has built a holy auspicious heavenly gate here to open the passage of life. The summoned yuan spirit will embark on the journey of counter attacking the demon world here

1: The upper limit of opening level is 40, and the map Namucuo of level 40 is opened synchronously

2: The new world boss, the empress of the demon world, came to Namtso with demons and came out with Guanjue series materials!

3: New DIY system, DIY magic weapon online! Players will be able to DIY a new piece of equipment, which is made of runes and gemstones. All kinds of runes and gemstones combine to produce magic weapons with different effects! The magic weapon has the effect of adding wings to the tiger! Need to be good at matching.

4: The new mission and achievements are released simultaneously. In the process of completing the mission, it will help you synthesize a magic weapon. The magic weapon also has cute or dull or strange shapes and special effects. The higher the quality of the magic weapon, the better!

5: Added the function of free placement and superposition in the backpack, fixed and optimized a series of player feedback bugs!

The main motivation for the developers of this game is to continuously improve the content and suggestions of this game group. 1.1!