Bugfix Patch V1.02f
- Several camera angle changes.
- Several camera distance trigger changes.
- Opening area movie scene trigger updated, character pathfinding updated (should no longer lead the camera through the rocks).
- Added a physics bound to a statue in the Mansion Foyer.
- Endgame scene adjustments, boundary removal upon completion, finished game rewards know to trigger.
- Fixed a menu cycling issue on controller.
- Some performance optimization, general frame-rate increase.
- Added subtitles to some minor dialogue, such as background vocalizations.
- Added a missing subtitle to a scene examine speech.
Changed files in this update