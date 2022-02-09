 Skip to content

Fleshgait update for 9 February 2022

Bugfix Patch V1.02f

9 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Several camera angle changes.
  • Several camera distance trigger changes.
  • Opening area movie scene trigger updated, character pathfinding updated (should no longer lead the camera through the rocks).
  • Added a physics bound to a statue in the Mansion Foyer.
  • Endgame scene adjustments, boundary removal upon completion, finished game rewards know to trigger.
  • Fixed a menu cycling issue on controller.
  • Some performance optimization, general frame-rate increase.
  • Added subtitles to some minor dialogue, such as background vocalizations.
  • Added a missing subtitle to a scene examine speech.

