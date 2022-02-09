Fixed and Adjust GamePlay - Patch 1.0.0.1

Bug Fixed
- Fixed some buffs effect will affect Yuan and cause Bad Ending when player enter the route of Yuan. (Book buffs still exists, don't worry.)
- Fixed some effects display problem.
Adjusted Content
- Adjust early difficulty of Yuan route. And increase consultant's Spirit Power and Yuan's Spirit Power on start.
- Decrease the probability of Demonization Symptoms buff and Soul Injury buff.
- Reduce the player's Spirit Power lost and ghost's Spirit Power lost by rest action.
- Reduce the player's Spirit Power lost by burn action.
- Increase the probability of Fushui Spray replenishment.
- Increase the probability of PLAY GHOST replenishment.
- Increase the probability of Hard Water replenishment.
- Increase the probability of Whisbih Coffee replenishment.
- Reduce the cost of Whisbih Coffee.
- Reduce the cost of Fushui Spray.
- Increase exists duration of some items in shop.
Changed files in this update