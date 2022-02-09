 Skip to content

冥婚交友中心《厲鬼的戀愛指南》 update for 9 February 2022

Fixed and Adjust GamePlay - Patch 1.0.0.1

Build 8170227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed

  1. Fixed some buffs effect will affect Yuan and cause Bad Ending when player enter the route of Yuan. (Book buffs still exists, don't worry.)
  2. Fixed some effects display problem.

Adjusted Content

  1. Adjust early difficulty of Yuan route. And increase consultant's Spirit Power and Yuan's Spirit Power on start.
  2. Decrease the probability of Demonization Symptoms buff and Soul Injury buff.
  3. Reduce the player's Spirit Power lost and ghost's Spirit Power lost by rest action.
  4. Reduce the player's Spirit Power lost by burn action.
  5. Increase the probability of Fushui Spray replenishment.
  6. Increase the probability of PLAY GHOST replenishment.
  7. Increase the probability of Hard Water replenishment.
  8. Increase the probability of Whisbih Coffee replenishment.
  9. Reduce the cost of Whisbih Coffee.
  10. Reduce the cost of Fushui Spray.
  11. Increase exists duration of some items in shop.

Changed files in this update

冥婚交友中心《厲鬼的戀愛指南》Windows Depot 1683431
冥婚交友中心《厲鬼的戀愛指南》 MacOS Depot Depot 1683432
