Fixes in our March 2022 update

Hi everyone,
We've issued a small update for KOF98UMFE with the following fixes:
- Fixed intermittent problem joining or being joined by Player 9 in the lobby
- If two players compete to invite a third at the exact same time, the player that wasn't accepted will now correctly have their invitation rejected and be returned to the lobby
- If two players compete to spectate a third at the exact same time after the match has already started, they will now both succeed
- Fixed minor communication loss when a lobby member leaves
- Fixed cases where Ranked Match didn't reset to default settings
- URL to invite to lobby can now be used even if game is already launched
- Fixed stray green pixels in some victory scenes
- Updated some Japanese and Portuguese translations
- Fixed rare crash if cerain buttons hit during certain transitions
- Fixed situations where opponent name may not be shown in PLAYBACK
- Made popup cancel/continue buttons consistent with the rest of the UI
- Fixed cosmetic issue in search results highlight when revisiting menu
Changed files in this update