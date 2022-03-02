 Skip to content

THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION update for 2 March 2022

Fixes in our March 2022 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've issued a small update for KOF98UMFE with the following fixes:

  • Fixed intermittent problem joining or being joined by Player 9 in the lobby
  • If two players compete to invite a third at the exact same time, the player that wasn't accepted will now correctly have their invitation rejected and be returned to the lobby
  • If two players compete to spectate a third at the exact same time after the match has already started, they will now both succeed
  • Fixed minor communication loss when a lobby member leaves
  • Fixed cases where Ranked Match didn't reset to default settings
  • URL to invite to lobby can now be used even if game is already launched
  • Fixed stray green pixels in some victory scenes
  • Updated some Japanese and Portuguese translations
  • Fixed rare crash if cerain buttons hit during certain transitions
  • Fixed situations where opponent name may not be shown in PLAYBACK
  • Made popup cancel/continue buttons consistent with the rest of the UI
  • Fixed cosmetic issue in search results highlight when revisiting menu

Changed files in this update

The King of Fighters'98 Ultimate Match Content Depot 222421
