Model Builder Hot Fix 1.0.1!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, fellow model builders! 👋

We want to thank you one more time for the support we received from you! Thanks to your contribution, we managed to spot and fix some bugs troubling you during the gameplay. Here's a list of changes:

First on the list: Performance

Model Builder should now run more smoothly on most computers that meet the minimum requirements.

Other fixes

We've managed to fix an issue with graphical glitches on the model surface. This includes the paint glitches and several smaller examples. We also managed to fix the problem with overlapping help overlays. The issue with model interactions without preview and missing Location App images is also fixed.

Last but not least: we made some changes in the credits text.

The Model Builder Team is working full-throttle on the Quality of Life Improvements.

Stay tuned! 🚀

