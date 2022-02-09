Announcement About the Current State of the Game

In the last stage, we have learned from player feedback that the current gameplay is poor. After that, we decided, to suspend the sale of this version of the game and shut down the game. However, the reset of the game was not completed on the original date.

We have now realized that the decision to close the game was improper. We will resume the game immediately, but we will still keep the game off sale until the game completes at least one reset. The current scheduled date is April 30, 2022. We will update the first reset version as much as possible before then.

The amount of work involved in the reset has exceeded our expectations. Changes have been made to gameplay and data, and the plot of Bian Yu has been rewritten by a new author. Therefore, it is impossible to determine exactly how much more time we will need to update a proper version.

We are sorry for the trouble caused to the players.