General Balance
Frost Rifle freeze duration: 1.5 seconds -> 1 second
Reduced strong zombie health
Increased crystal zombie health
Decreased first zombie health
Decreased health gained from infections as the first zombie
Fixed error that allowed Battle Pass owners to choose a mode every 2 rounds (instead of 3). More changes will come to this system in the future.
Fixed erroneous human combo calculation
Tweaked Mode Durations
Annihilation: 5 minutes -> 4 minutes
Assassin: 5 minutes -> 3 minutes
Infection: 5 minutes -> 4 minutes
Killer: 5 minutes -> 4 minutes
Synapsis: 4 minutes -> 3 minutes
Plague Mode
Increased zombie rewards
Increased zombie damage
Decreased killer damage
The losing team will be killed upon losing
Added missing RPG to survivor
Leaderboards
Improved user interface
Now shows your rank
Now infections and kills are properly stored
Mute system
Muted players are now stored
Fixed many bugs related to muting and unmuting
Report system
You can now report other players through the scoreboard
Reset limit
We set a very low limit at the start so that we could closely monitor difficulty and balance. The limit will be slightly raised from 3 to 5 on February 10th at 18:00 UTC
Changed files in this update