Share · View all patches · Build 8169901 · Last edited 9 February 2022 – 05:06:29 UTC by Wendy

General Balance

Frost Rifle freeze duration: 1.5 seconds -> 1 second

Reduced strong zombie health

Increased crystal zombie health

Decreased first zombie health

Decreased health gained from infections as the first zombie

Fixed error that allowed Battle Pass owners to choose a mode every 2 rounds (instead of 3). More changes will come to this system in the future.

Fixed erroneous human combo calculation

Tweaked Mode Durations

Annihilation: 5 minutes -> 4 minutes

Assassin: 5 minutes -> 3 minutes

Infection: 5 minutes -> 4 minutes

Killer: 5 minutes -> 4 minutes

Synapsis: 4 minutes -> 3 minutes

Plague Mode

Increased zombie rewards

Increased zombie damage

Decreased killer damage

The losing team will be killed upon losing

Added missing RPG to survivor

Leaderboards

Improved user interface

Now shows your rank

Now infections and kills are properly stored

Mute system

Muted players are now stored

Fixed many bugs related to muting and unmuting

Report system

You can now report other players through the scoreboard

Reset limit

We set a very low limit at the start so that we could closely monitor difficulty and balance. The limit will be slightly raised from 3 to 5 on February 10th at 18:00 UTC