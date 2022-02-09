 Skip to content

Shardlight update for 9 February 2022

Shardlight v2.0 - LINUX AND MAC/OSX Builds with working ACHIEVEMENTS (+ fixes)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated all versions to newest stable AGS, so a lot of problems have been fixed.
  • Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
  • Fixed a crash bug regarding inventory scrolling.
  • Fixed a crash bug regarding room 7.
  • Pressing ESC will now skip the LOGO section.
  • Added 4 sliders for individual volume adjustment:

    -Speech

    -Music

    -Sound Effects

    -Master
  • If you want to revert to the older Shardlight, opt into beta channel "original",

    password is "originalbuild", your older saves won't work with this version.

Here's a small guide.

  1. Right click on Shardlight, go to PROPERTIES.
  2. Properties
  3. Betas
  4. typing in that text input box "originalbuild" WITHOUT QUOTES, hitting check code
  5. Hitting the blue button that will appear
  6. The game will begin downloading files and once that's done, your saves will still

    be there and ready to be loaded.
  • Added Steam Cloud support [cross-platform even]
  • Here are saves in case someone needs em!

http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Strangelando/Shardsaves.zip

If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.

Your saves are located at:

  1. Windows:

%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Shardlight

  1. LINUX:

    ~/.local/share/ags/Shardlight

  2. OSX/MAC

    ~/Library/Application Support/Shardlight

Changed files in this update

