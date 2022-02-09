Update Notes - Build 1893

Update notes below:
Added pyrotechnics for special events in short form matches
Added pyrotechnics in match type designer
Corrected glove selection
Improved downloading community assets
Improved commentary
Improved general stability
Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Update notes below:
Added pyrotechnics for special events in short form matches
Added pyrotechnics in match type designer
Corrected glove selection
Improved downloading community assets
Improved commentary
Improved general stability
Enjoy!
Changed depots in support branch