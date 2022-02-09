 Skip to content

Cricket 22 update for 9 February 2022

Update Notes - Build 1893

Added pyrotechnics for special events in short form matches

Added pyrotechnics in match type designer

Corrected glove selection

Improved downloading community assets

Improved commentary

Improved general stability

